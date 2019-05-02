KAGAME APPEARS TO BE DOING “BUSINESS” WITH AL-QAEDA/ISLAMIC MAGHREB (AQIM).

By Charles Kambanda

Is Al-Qaeda /Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) already in the Great Lakes Region of Africa, through Kagame?

1. Last week, Kagame took the world by surprise when he appeared with Moustapha Ould Lima – at Kigali International airport – to receive Qatar’s Supreme Leader.

(i) In which capacity was Moustapha Ould Lima at Kigali international airport, among the most loyal members of Kagame’s junta, to receive a foreign dignitary?

(ii) How did Moustapha Ould Lima, one of the most wanted people on the Continent, travel to Kigali?

(iii) Which business does Moustapha Ould Lima run in Kigali?

2. Moustapha Ould Lima is said to be the cordinator of Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Sahel Desert. Mauritania issued an international arrest warrant for Moustapha Ould Lima. Moustapha Ould Lima is probably one of the most wanted people on the African Continent.

(iv) Is Kigali Moustapha Ould Lima’s new hideout?

3. According to the documents seized by US Navy Seal that raided and killed Osama bin Laden, Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) was in direct contact with Osama bin Laden.

4. Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), the terrorist group Moustapha Quld Lima allegedly coordinates, makes tons of dollars annually, through kidnapping Western tourists, expatriates and/or businessmen, for ransom, in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Niger, Mali, Mauritanian and Algeria.

(v) Is it a coincidence that Moustapha Ould Lima is in Kigali at the same time Al-Qaeda claimed its first attack in DRC?

(vi) Is it a coincidence that kidnapping Western tourists for ransom, the AQIM style, has increased in Uganda and DRC?

5. France, the US and other Western allies work closely with the Sahel region to fight Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

(vii) Why does Kagame host a person the Western allies and Sahel region call the coordinator of a terrorist group, AQIM?

6. Viktor Bout Anatolyevich, a deadly arms delear and one of the most wanted people in the 90s was Kagame’s “guest” for sometime before the US arrested him. Some analysists say that Kagame’s criminal relationship with Viktor Bout triggered his fall from grace to disgrace in US government circles.

(viii) Will Moustapha Ould Lima’s presence in Kigali affect Kagame’s relationship with the Western allies and the Sahel Desert Countries?

(ix) What should the Great Lakes Region of Africa expect from Kagame-Moustapha Ould scary relationship?