Kagame Begged Uganda To Allow RwandAir Planes To Land There, Forgetting He Closed The Uganda Border

By David Himbara

On October 15, 2019, Mother Nature taught General Paul Kagame a good lesson. This man closed the Uganda border on February 27, 2019, and pretty much the Burundi border as well. Suddenly, due to poor visibility at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir planes could not land there. Embarrassingly, Rwanda has only one functional airport. So what happened? The alternative airports for safe landing are in neighboring Burundi and Uganda. Lo and behold, the RwandAir planes landed at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. RwandAir informed its customers as follows:

“Due to poor visibility at Kigali International Airport, some of our flights were diverted to Entebbe International Airport. As a result, a number of flights will be delayed this morning. We apologize for all inconveniences caused.”

Dear General Kagame, its important to realize that you need to maintain good relations with your neighbours.

By definition a neighbor is someone who lives close by you. And as the saying goes, you can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your neighbors. If you are lucky, you have good neighbors. But some neighbours are not pleasant and can make your life miserable – and that is you, General Kagame. You are a horrible neighbour who closes borders and invades neighbours. Consider yourself blessed General – you have good neighbours. You just realized that neighbours play important roles and that Rwanda is no exception to this fundamental. From now onwards, you ought to remember that you are a neighbour, too.