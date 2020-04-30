Kagame Drops General Nyamvumba From Cabinet

By David Himbara

On April 27, 2020, General Paul Kagame dropped General Patrick Nyamvumba from his cabinet post. Nyamvumba who was previously the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), was appointed the Minister of Internal Security on November 5, 2019. In other words, Nyamvumba only lasted 6 months in his cabinet post.

Kagame said that he fired Nyamvumba due to matters of accountability under investigation. Nyanvumba was ordered to report back to Rwanda Defence Forces ”pending further investigation.”

From 2013–2019, Nyamvumba served as the Chief of the Rwandan Defence Force. Prior to that, from 2009 to 2013, he served in Sudan as Force Commander of the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). A graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Nyamvumba previously served the RDF as a commander of infantry forces, Commandant of the Rwanda Military Academy in Nyakinama, President of the Military High Court (2007–2009), Chief of Logistics, and Chief of Operations, Plans, and Training (1998–1999).