Kagame Made 34 Foreign Trips In 2018 — He Will Go Down In World History As The Most Traveled Ruler.

By David Himbara

In 2018, Rwanda’s strongman General Paul Kagame traveled to 34 countries on 5 continents — Africa, Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. By comparison, President Barack Obama made 52 international trips during his entire presidency of 8 years. It is debatable what the people of Rwanda gain from the Kagame trips. One thing is for sure. Kagame charters the Gulfstream executive jet in which he travels from Crystal Ventures Ltd — a company owned by Kagame’s ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic From (RPF). Aircharterserviceusa.com indicates that chartering a Gulfstream for 14 hours costs US$14,000. Each time Kagame jets out of Rwanda, Crystal Ventures laughs all the way to the bank. Here are Kagame’s visits for 2018.

  1. December 19 , 2018— Cote d’Ivoire.
  2. December 18 — Austria.
  3. December 9 — Jordan.
  4. December 8 — Egypt.
  5. December 2 — South Africa.
  6. December 1 — Argentina.
  7. November 17 — Ethiopia.
  8. November 14 — Qatar.
  9. November 11 — France.
  10. October 30 — Germany.
  11. October 11 — Armenia.
  12. October 7 — United Kingdom.
  13. September 26 — United States.
  14. September 4 — China.
  15. August 17 — Namibia.
  16. July 27 — South Africa.
  17. July 5 — Djibouti.
  18. June 30 — Mauritania.
  19. June 21 — Ghana.
  20. June 14 — Russia.
  21. June 10 — Canada.
  22. June 4 — Belgium.
  23. May 26 — Ethiopia.
  24. May 23 — France.
  25. May 21 — Switzerland.
  26. April 29 — Congo (Brazzaville).
  27. April 24 — United States
  28. April 18 — United Kingdom.
  29. March 25 — Uganda.
  30. March 11 — India.
  31. February 18 — Germany.
  32. January 30 — Ethiopia.
  33. January 25 — Switzerland.
  34. January 14 — Tanzania.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR