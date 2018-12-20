By David Himbara

In 2018, Rwanda’s strongman General Paul Kagame traveled to 34 countries on 5 continents — Africa, Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. By comparison, President Barack Obama made 52 international trips during his entire presidency of 8 years. It is debatable what the people of Rwanda gain from the Kagame trips. One thing is for sure. Kagame charters the Gulfstream executive jet in which he travels from Crystal Ventures Ltd — a company owned by Kagame’s ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic From (RPF). Aircharterserviceusa.com indicates that chartering a Gulfstream for 14 hours costs US$14,000. Each time Kagame jets out of Rwanda, Crystal Ventures laughs all the way to the bank. Here are Kagame’s visits for 2018.

December 19 , 2018— Cote d’Ivoire. December 18 — Austria. December 9 — Jordan. December 8 — Egypt. December 2 — South Africa. December 1 — Argentina. November 17 — Ethiopia. November 14 — Qatar. November 11 — France. October 30 — Germany. October 11 — Armenia. October 7 — United Kingdom. September 26 — United States. September 4 — China. August 17 — Namibia. July 27 — South Africa. July 5 — Djibouti. June 30 — Mauritania. June 21 — Ghana. June 14 — Russia. June 10 — Canada. June 4 — Belgium. May 26 — Ethiopia. May 23 — France. May 21 — Switzerland. April 29 — Congo (Brazzaville). April 24 — United States April 18 — United Kingdom. March 25 — Uganda. March 11 — India. February 18 — Germany. January 30 — Ethiopia. January 25 — Switzerland. January 14 — Tanzania.