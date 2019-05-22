Kagame Runs Rwanda From Abroad Via His Cellphone. Between Overseas Conferencing And Basketball, Kagame Convened His So-Called Cabinet Only Twice In Five Months.

By David Himbara

Since 2019 began five months ago, General Paul Kagame convened and attended cabinet meetings only twice — on January 28, 2019, and March 3, 2019. Kagame did not attend the March 26, 2019 cabinet session which was merely to approve the Budget Framework Paper for the 2019/2020.

Which begs two questions: First, what has Kagame done in the past five months? Second, how does he run Rwanda if he convened cabinet only two times in nearly half a year?

Kagame has been mostly conferencing and having fun outside Rwanda

Kagame watching the NBA game at Oakland, California, USA, April 29, 2019.

Kagame has attended 27 meetings/events abroad in the past five months as follows:

Attending his daughter’s graduation at Columbia University | New York, USA 19 May 2019. Meeting with Young Presidents’ Organization Paris Chapter | Paris, France, 17 May 2019. Attending VivaTech2019 | Paris, France, 17 May 2019. Attending 22nd Milken Institute Global Conference | Los Angeles, USA, 30 April 2019. Attending World Economic Forum Center for 4th Industrial Revolution Business Roundtable | San Francisco, USA, 29 April 2019. Attending Broadband Commission meeting for Sustainable Development | San Francisco, USA, 29 April 2019. Watching Basketball |Oakland, USA, 29 April 2019. Visiting Tarana Wireless Offices | San Francisco, USA, 28 April 2019. Attending AU Troika Summit on Libya and Sudan | Cairo, Egypt, 23 April 2019. Visiting Saddleback Church | California, USA, 14 April 2019. Attending UN reflection on the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda |United Nations Headquarters | New York, 12 April 2019. Attending NBA Board of Governors Dinner | New York, USA, 11 April 2019. Attending swearing-in of President Macky Sall of Senegal | Dakar, 2 April 2019. Working Visit to Angola | Luanda, 21 March 2019. Working visit to Tanzania | Dar es Salaam, 8 March 2019. Attending Young Presidents’ Organization | Cape Town, South Africa, 5–6 March 2019. Attending Fespaco 2019 | Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 2 March 2019. Meeting with Business Leaders hosted by Hiinga | Charlotte USA, 18 February 2019. Attending All-Stars Baseball | Charlotte USA, 17-18 February 2019. Attending Munich Security Conference | Munich, Germany, 14 February 2019. Attending Milken Middle East and North Africa Summit | Abu Dhabi, 13 February 2019. Attending World Government Summit | Dubai, 13 February 2019. Attending Ordinary Session of the African Union | Addis Ababa, 11 February 2019. Attending the 20th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State | Arusha, 1 February 2019. Attending the World Economic Forum | Davis, 22–24 January 2019. Attending High Level Consultation Meeting of Heads of State on the Situation in DRC | Addis Ababa, 17 January 2019. Official visit to Japan | Tokyo, 8 January 2019.

Kagame runs Rwanda from overseas via his cellphone

At a basketball game, Charlotte, USA.

Here is a ruler who has convened his so-called cabinet only twice in five months while attending 27 meetings/events overseas. These include three basketball events — two games and a board meeting — and the daughter’s graduation. Kagame averaged 5.4 overseas meetings/events a month. He evidently runs Rwanda via his cellphone. Through the phone he sends orders that terrifies, overpowers, and manipulates especially his military to keep an eye on things, while self-aggrandizing overseas as a man who transformed Rwanda into an economic lion. There can be no worse absentee totalitarian ruler than this.