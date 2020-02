Meet General Paul Kagame’s new master. He is Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar🇶🇦. The Qatari ruler is the majority owner of Rwanda’s new international airport and nearly equal owner of the national airline. Qatar owns 60% of Bugesera International Airport and 49% of RwandAir. Across town is the recently completed Kigali inland port wholly owned by Dubai, United Arab Emirates🇦🇪. We live in interesting times.

