Kagame’s Rwanda, Afghanistan And Yemen Among The World’s Poorest Nations Approved For Debt Relief

By David Himbara

On April 13, 2020, General Paul Kagame’s Rwanda featured among the 25 poorest and most vulnerable nations on the planet in need of urgent help. The IMF approved immediate debt relief for the 25 countries to help them to survive the Coronavirus battle. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, explained the relief as follows:

“This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts.”

And which are the 25 poorest and most vulnerable countries in the world? These are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, D.R., The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.

What became of Kagame’s middle-income economy? Stay tuned.