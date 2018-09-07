MEET THE NEW RNC TEAM

The Rwanda National Congress (RNC) is pleased to announce to its members, all Rwandans and the rest of the World, the names of the newly elected executives at the top level, the chapter level across all continents, as well as the various statutory organs worldwide.
General Coordinator: Jérôme Nayigiziki
Ist Vice-Coordinator: Lt. General Kayumba Nyamwasa
2nd Vice Coordinator: Dr Emmanuel Hakizimana
3rd Vice Coordinator: Corneille Minani
Secretary General: Gervais Condo
Treasurer: Maj Jean Marie Micombero
Heads of Permanent Commissions:
1. Women: Beatrice Shyirahayo
2. Youth: Frank Ntwali
3. Refugees & Human Rights : Christine Mukama
4. Diplomacy & Relationships with Other Organizations: Amb. Charlotte Mukankusi
5. Research: Jean Paul Turayishimye
6. Planning: Kennedy Gihana
7. Unity and Reconciliation: Joseline Muhorakeye
8. Fundraising: Theophile Habarimana
9. Communication & Media : Abdulkarim Ali
10. Mobilization: Epimaque Ntamushobora
11. Natural Resource and Environment : Theresiphore Shyaka
12. Education & Culture: Jean Damascene Gasake
13. Legal Affairs & Ethical Conduct: Dr Etienne Mutabazi
14. Capacity Development: Benjamin Rutabana
15. Science & Technology : Cedric Ntwali
16. Personnel and Human Resources: Denis Serugendo
17. Projects: Providence Rubingisa
18. International Organisation Relations : Faustin Rukundo
19. Economy and Social Warfare : Eduard Kabagema
Chapter Coordinators:
1. South Africa: Abdallah Seif Bamporiki
2. USA: Richard Niwenshuti
3. Australia: Robert Mukombozi
4. Austria : Bernardin Mbaduko
5. Belgium : Alexis Rudasingwa
6. Germany: Innocent Irakarama
7. France : –
8. United Kingdom : Jean Pierre Mushimiye
9. Canada : Patrick Uwalilaye
10. Denmark : Eugène Munyangoga
11. Switzerland : –
THE TEAM OF INSPECTORS
1. Eustache Nkerinka
2. Donatille Nierata
3. David Batenga
4. Innocent Sendashonga
Committee of the Wise Persons:
1. Leah Karegeya
2. Viateur Mbonyumuvunyi
3. Jean Bosco Gatete
4. Eugene Munyangoga
Director of Radio Itahuka:
1. Serge Ndayizeye
