MEET THE NEW RNC TEAM

The Rwanda National Congress (RNC) is pleased to announce to its members, all Rwandans and the rest of the World, the names of the newly elected executives at the top level, the chapter level across all continents, as well as the various statutory organs worldwide.

General Coordinator: Jérôme Nayigiziki

Ist Vice-Coordinator: Lt. General Kayumba Nyamwasa 2nd Vice Coordinator: Dr Emmanuel Hakizimana 3rd Vice Coordinator: Corneille Minani Secretary General: Gervais Condo Treasurer: Maj Jean Marie Micombero Heads of Permanent Commissions: 1. Women: Beatrice Shyirahayo

2. Youth: Frank Ntwali

3. Refugees & Human Rights : Christine Mukama

4. Diplomacy & Relationships with Other Organizations: Amb. Charlotte Mukankusi

5. Research: Jean Paul Turayishimye

6. Planning: Kennedy Gihana

7. Unity and Reconciliation: Joseline Muhorakeye

8. Fundraising: Theophile Habarimana

9. Communication & Media : Abdulkarim Ali

10. Mobilization: Epimaque Ntamushobora

11. Natural Resource and Environment : Theresiphore Shyaka

12. Education & Culture: Jean Damascene Gasake

13. Legal Affairs & Ethical Conduct: Dr Etienne Mutabazi

14. Capacity Development: Benjamin Rutabana

15. Science & Technology : Cedric Ntwali

16. Personnel and Human Resources: Denis Serugendo

17. Projects: Providence Rubingisa

18. International Organisation Relations : Faustin Rukundo

19. Economy and Social Warfare : Eduard Kabagema Chapter Coordinators: 1. South Africa: Abdallah Seif Bamporiki

2. USA: Richard Niwenshuti

3. Australia: Robert Mukombozi

4. Austria : Bernardin Mbaduko

5. Belgium : Alexis Rudasingwa

6. Germany: Innocent Irakarama

7. France : –

8. United Kingdom : Jean Pierre Mushimiye

9. Canada : Patrick Uwalilaye

10. Denmark : Eugène Munyangoga

11. Switzerland : – THE TEAM OF INSPECTORS 1. Eustache Nkerinka

2. Donatille Nierata

3. David Batenga

4. Innocent Sendashonga Committee of the Wise Persons: 1. Leah Karegeya

2. Viateur Mbonyumuvunyi

3. Jean Bosco Gatete

4. Eugene Munyangoga Director of Radio Itahuka: 1. Serge Ndayizeye