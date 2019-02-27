NYANZA: RWANDA: 22-FEBRUARY 2019: TRIAL OF FDU-INKINGI members CHOOSING BETWEEN LEGALITY AND LEGITIMACY



1. General context

Nine UDF Inkingi members, arrested in early September 2017, have spent

more than a year in pre-trial detention. The tenth co-accused, Mr.

TWAGIRIMANA Boniface, first vice-president of the FDU- Inkingi, has been

reported missing since October 2018, when he was in the hands of the

state. He was separated from his colleagues at Mageragere prison near

the capital Kigali and transferred to Mpanga high security prison only

five days before his disappearance. Several sources and analyses suggest

that it may well be an operation of the intelligence services of the

country.

It was in this context that the defence team requested, at the hearing

of 12 February 2019, a provisional release of the nine members and a

thorough investigation into the disappearance of the first

Vice-President Mr. Boniface Twagirimana.

They are prosecuted before the Rwandan courts based on articles 200 i.e.

formation of an irregular army or being part of it, and 203 i.e.

conspiracy against the established power or the President of the

Republic

2. Legal Framework

It is clear to anyone of good faith that the government has put in place

legal barriers to prevent the opposition from functioning properly in

the country. As examples

a.Organic Law No. 10/2013/OL of 11/7/2013 on the organisation of

political formations and politicians in its articles 8.11 paragraph 2.12

(c), Art 13 (3) and (5), 19 (4.5 and 6, 39 (2) and art. 40 (2)

Article 12 (c): Documents supporting the request for registration of a

political organization include “a criminal record showing that he/she

has not been sentenced, and if sentenced the offence committed and the

penalty pronounced” and art 13 (5) relating to requirements for being in

the political organization’s management one of the conditions is “not to

have been sentenced to an imprisonment equal to or exceeding six (6)

months”.



b.Criminal Code in its articles on offences against the security of the

state, offences against public safety and offences against the power in

place.



Different articles were used against the opposition in Rwanda. For

example, 6 members of the FDU-Inkingi spent a year in prison supposedly

that they did not give the information to the local authorities when

they met our Secretary General Sylvain Sibomana who had just met them to

recruit them in our party.



Today the Secretary-General of our party is serving a sentence of 8

years in jail allegedly for inciting the population against the

government under article 204



I myself have been condemned by the Rwandan courts to 15 years ‘

imprisonment based on articles 191 relating to conspiracy and 204

incitement relating inciting the population to uprise against the

government based on law 84/2013 punishing those who are accused of

having genocide ideology.

3. Decision of the Court on the request of FDU-Inkingi defence team.

Regarding the nine members of the UDF-Inkingi, the 12/2/2019, their

lawyers had requested their provisional releases but today the judges

have ruled that they should remain in detention, on the pretext that the

offences they are accused of are very serious.

Regarding the disappearance of our first Vice-President Boniface

Twagirimana, on 12/2/ 2019 the lawyer had asked the court to authorize a

thorough investigation into his disappearance. Today the court replied

that it was satisfied with the official version given by the prison

services, which is contradicted by testimonies of the persons who were

at the scene on the day of his disappearance.

It is astonishing that the judges did not order an investigation as we

asked when there are serious indications that contradict the official

position of the prison services.

We surprised because in other cases when a prisoner escapes from prison,

the prison authorities launch a search throughout the country and even

the relevant authorities issue arrest warrants. However, in the case of

our Vice-president, nothing like this happened. It was his family

members, his mother, his young brother who were taken by Rwanda

Investigation Bureau for tough interrogation after we had criticized the

authorities for not doing so. Indeed, we had asked the question as to

why no serious and immediate investigation was ever carried out by the

competent services . His own family was interviewed only after 3 weeks

following the alleged escape. It was then that the agents of the state

went to confiscate the telephones of members of Twagirimana family.

One other reason why we do not accept the official version, is that Mr.

Boniface Twagirimana received his wife’s visit two days before his

disappearance. According to her statement, her husband had shown no sign

of despair to the point of attempting such a spectacular escape. On the

contrary he was hoping to get out of jail soon. He believed that my

release foreshadowed a political openness and above all that I had

declared that I would plead for their release.

Finally, the prison guards confirm that Mr. Boniface Twagirimana was

taken away by a state vehicle.



The decision of the court will not deter our determination to seek

justice for our comrade in our struggle for democracy in Rwanda. So, we

are going to take the matter to the court of Justice of East Africa. We

have also referred the matter to the UN Working Group on Enforced or

Involuntary Disappearances, based in Geneva.

Legitimacy



Given these barriers based on legality, the question that everyone is

asking is what the FDU-Inkingi will do when faced with this wall of laws

or the repeated violations of human rights that members are often

victims.



Even if the laws have been put in place to prevent us from functioning,

our demands for the respect of our civil and political rights are

legitimate. They are recognized by our Constitution and by the

international treaties and conventions that our country has signed and

ratified. We will therefore continue to fight peacefully for the opening

of the political space and for the full development of the multiparty in

Rwanda in order to allow the opposition to play its role as a check

against the abuse of power and to provide an alternative to the people.

It is in this context that our priority is not to register the party but

to obtain political space in Rwanda that allows the opposition to play

its role.



We have a duty to help the authorities of our country understand that it

is possible to build constructive opposition in our country and that it

is for the welfare of all Rwandans.



We have a duty to help the Rwandan people to overcome the fear that

prevents them from denouncing social injustices of which they are

victims.

We are aware that our commitment to the democratisation of our country

is not one-off event but a process.



I invite all of you to be the voice that calls for Rwanda to be

democratic, respectful of the rule of law and imbued with the political

will to promote equal opportunity among Rwandans.

Nyanza 22/02/2019

Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza

President of FDU-Inkingi