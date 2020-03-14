Professional NBA player Emmanuel Mudiay tested negative for Covid-19 virus

Los Angeles, March 13th, 2020 – Amid a tide of fake media reports indicating that professional NBA player Emmanuel Mudiay contracted the Covid-19 Virus have proven false. Mudiay has been tested and the results were negative. He does not have the Coronavirus.

The Point Guard for Utah Jazz, Emmanuel Mudiay said, “Let me start off saying to everyone that reached out and to those who have been concerned, thank you for your positive words and prayers. Yesterday was a day I wish upon no one! I went and got tested for the Covid-19 virus as many of you know and got my results back, and by God’s grace, it was negative. I also want to make a point that this is something not to be taken lightly and that we should all be careful. Despite my team mates and I taking all necessary safety precautions, we were still affected by this pandemic. I advise everyone to educate themselves on this virus and to follow all guidelines given by health professionals. To my guys Donovan (Mitchell) and Rudy (Gobert), I wish you speedy recovery with God’s grace.”

The NBA has suspended game play until further notice.

