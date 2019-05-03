RWANDA LATEST SCANDAL: THE SHEPHERD WHO RAISED ALARM OVER THE DUMPED BODY OF MURDERED ANSELME MUTUYIMANA ARRESTED BY THE RWANDAN INVESTIGATION BUREAU.

Press Release (PDF)

The FDU-Inkingi has learnt with shock and disbelief that the person that the Rwandan Investigation Bureau announced as the key suspect in the murder of Mr Anselme Mutuyimana is no other than the shepherd who alerted the public over his body dumped in Gishwati forest. While this has happened, the Policemen who intercepted Mutuyimana in broad day light and whisked him away in a distinctive awaiting red car at a public parking area have not been identified by the High-Tech Rwanda Investigation Bureau, almost three months after the murder.

On the other hand, we have also learnt that the motorist whom Anselme Mutuyimana had hired to take him to his relatives has been called several times to the Police and warned not to pass any information to the people of FDU-Inkingi. At the same time, the local authorities have taken away the telephone of his elder brother. When his eldest son refused to surrender his phone, he was battered by the local executive Officer. One need not be a member of the High-Tech Rwanda Investigation Bureau to find that there is a foul play over the life of an innocent citizen.

This is yet another evidence of the miscarriage of justice in Rwanda testimony and the gap between talk and reality. At the launch of the newly-formed Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), its new Secretary General Colonel Jeannot Ruhunga is quoted saying: “Our job is to foster human rights and rule of law” and the Minister of Justice Johnson Busingye adding “RIB is a new step in Rwanda’s continued effort to ensure rule of law, justice and safety of the citizens”.

We call on the Rwandan government to enforce its own laws and to respect the Rwandan Constitution and in particular:

Put an end to the harassment of the family and relatives of the deceased Anselme Mutuyimana; End the intimidation of witnesses; Do the right thing and ask the High-Tech Rwandan Investigation Bureau to get the real murderers of Mr Anselme Mutuyimana.

Done in Rouen on May 3, 2019.

Théophile Mpozembizi

Commissioner of the FDU-Inkingi in charge of Information and Communication

infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com