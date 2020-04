During the last 2 weeks of march 2020, soldiers of the Rwandan Defense Forces raped, looted, beat and tortured residents of the neighborhood called Bannyahe in Kigali.

The Rwandan military says these are acts commited by a few «rogue soldiers » and announced the arrest of 5 soldiers.

But according to these residents, those are not isolated acts but are part of a plan to create a climate of terror in order to expel them from their houses.