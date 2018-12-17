Rwanda’s Doing Business Environment Is A Threat – World Bank

By David Himbara

The World Bank ranks Rwanda the second best in Africa and 41st in the world in Doing Business indicators. That seems impressive as the Kagame government is always boasting. Here is the irony. Now, the World Bankasserts the opposite, namely, that Rwanda’s doing business environment is a threat. In the words of the World Bank,

“Continued weak private sector response to the improved investment climate remains a key risk.”

The World Bank has also presented Rwanda’s per capita income for 2018 , which is US$780 — up from US$748 in 2017. To reach the middle-income status of US$1,025 in 2020 as per Vision 2020, Rwanda must increase its GDP per capita by US$245 in two years. Good luck to General Paul Kagame.