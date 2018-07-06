Security Services raid MTN Uganda Data Center in Kololo and Confiscate Servers.

By Titus Seruga

Shocking as security services raid MTN data Center in Mutundwe confiscating Data servers of the telecom Giant.

I have received credible Intelligence that on the 2nd of July 2018 at around 9PM, Uganda’s Biggest Telecom MTN Data center was surrounded by Security services.

The highly trained servicemen armed with IT experts and commandos demanded that the server room be opened immediately, MTN refused to open the strong doors and an order was issued to hack into the doors and open the strong room forcefully by the commanding officer. MTN security was overpowered by commandos who had powers not to listen to any orders from anyone but arrest whoever interfered in the operation. It took close to five hours but finally they got in and quickly carried away servers.

The initial story was that MTN was under declaring data revenues hence under paying tax at a time of 2 billion.

The fact of the matter though is that the Kololo Data center was being used to spy on Ugandans by Rwanda, if you read my spy report about Rwanda’s advancement in Uganda’s security, referring to the machine they wanted to purchase and install in a school bus, this machine was purchased through MTN Uganda, installed at Kololo to spy on all communications of high profile individuals including the President.

A list of taps on audit included, The President, Muhoozi Kaneirugaba, CDF David Muhoozi, CMI Chief Abel Kandiho, ISO Chief Kaka, Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, General Salim Saleh, General Tumukunde, General Elly Tumwine, Maj Gen Proscivia Nalweyiso, JATT Chief CK Asiimwe, and many other High Placed decision makers. Their communications and Locations were being monitored on an hourly basis by the telecom giant on behalf of Rwanda.

The Telecom Giant built a link to the Rwandan Embassy in Kampala handled by Noel Mocyo who is the intelligence officer in Rwanda at the Rank of SSP trained in Russia with his official cover as First Councillor.

MTN Uganda’s Legal head and now Acting CEO Antony Katamba is highly implicated in the biggest scandal of all times, he together with UCC’s Mutabazi were working with Amos Ngabirano on setting up this project at the inception.

ISO and CMI are currently analysing data with a view of arresting and charging Katamba and his team with espionage. This will be the biggest MTN scandal in Africa.

Meanwhile Yesterday a team from MTN went to State House reporting vandalism by security services, the President looked at them in disbelief.

Now we know why Uganda Police had a secret office at UCC and why all President’s calls were recorded and some even exposed, we now know how Kayihura got information that an order was issued to arrest him.

In Picture is MTN acting CEO Antony Katamba whose origin is now questioned although he claims to be a Muganda like Kaweesi.