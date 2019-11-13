Ugandan Government issues protest note to Rwanda over deadly border shooting

12 November 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Government of Uganda has today issued a protest to the Government of Rwanda, in regards to shootings by Rwandan Security Personnel that continue to occur along the common shared Uganda-Rwanda border.

The protest was delivered to Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj. Gen. Frank Mugambage, by Ambassador Patrick Mugoya Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda.

1) Government of the Republic of Uganda conveyed serious concern, regarding an incident of murder of Ugandan nationals that occurred on Rwandan territory.

On Sunday, 10th November 2019, at about 0500hrs 02 Ugandans were shot dead by Rwandan security personnel from Tabagwe, along the Kamwezi border. The deceased Ugandans are: Job Byarushanga of Kiruhura Cell, Kamwezi Sub-County, Rukiga District and Bosco Tuhirirwe of Kabira Cell, Kamwezi Sub-County Rukiga District. The deaths have been acknowledged by the Government of Rwanda.

The Government of Uganda protests in the strongest terms the murder of its nationals by Rwandan security personnel for allegedly being involved in smuggling of goods across the common border. The alleged crime cannot justify the high handed and criminal act by the Rwandan security personnel, against unarmed civilians residing along the common border. Furthermore, the Ministry notes that these murders are inimical to the ongoing efforts to improve relations between the two countries. The Ministry demands that a joint investigation in the murders be conducted and the perpetrators held accountable.

2) Concern has been raised, regarding an incident in which a Rwandan national was shot and severely wounded on Rwandan territory, while returning from Uganda territory and was forced to flee back to Uganda.

On Monday 4th November 2019, at about 1930hrs at Rushaki B Cell, Karujanga Parish, Rubaya Sub-county, Kabale district, a one Peter Havugimana 28 years, resident of Kabaya village (Omudugudu), Gishari Parish (Akagari) Rubaya Sub-county (Omurengye) in Gicumbi District (Akarere), a Rwandan national was received after being shot in the shoulder from about 200 meters in Rwanda, on the border with Uganda. The victim was shot while carrying about ten (10) kilograms of potatoes from Uganda into Rwanda. After the shooting he ran back into Uganda territory for his safety. The victim was rushed to Katuna Police Station and thereafter referred to Katuna Community Clinic for further management. At the Clinic, a bullet was removed from his body and the victim is now in stable condition.

The Government of Uganda considers the shooting incident a grave matter and that although the latest victim is Rwandan, it constitutes a pattern of reckless and high-handed acts on the part of Rwanda security personnel, against simple, ordinary people that live along the common border. The Government of Uganda is ready to hand Peter Havugimana to the relevant Rwanda Government authorities, if he wishes to return.

Ofwono Opondo

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR