General Vincent Nyakarundi had formed a network to stop David Himbara

David Himbara: “Kagame’s Ex-Defense Attaché Nyakarundi Tried To Recruit A Rwandan In Canada ”To Stop” Me From “Tarnishing Kagame.” The Person Who Nyakarundi Tried To Recruit Went To The Police Instead.“

By David Himbara

On September 13, 2019, I received a letter from the Toronto Police Service. Their letter was in response to my request for a report on their investigation the activities of General Vincent Nyakarundi as related to me. In his capacity as Defense Attaché in Canada and the United States, Nyakarundi formed a network with intent to harm. In my case, the Nyakarundi network tried to recruit Rwandan in Canada ”to stop me from tarnishing the government of General Paul Kagame.” Luckily for me, things did not go according to Nyakarundi’s plan.

The Toronto Police Service is not releasing their report “prior to the conclusion of a police investigation.”

So how did this whole thing start? On March 19, 2019, I got a chilling call from a Rwandan living in Western Canada (name withheld) with shocking news. The caller told me that during 2017–January 2019, he was under pressure to befriend me. He told me that the then Rwanda Defense Attaché Vincent Nyakarundi in the US and Canada had formed a network with one purpose. The network was to recruit a Rwandan in Canada to stop me, David Himbara, from tarnishing the government of General Paul Kagame.

When I received the shocking call, I challenged the caller to report the matter to the police.

He reported the matter to the police in his city immediately. The police there conducted an investigation and even started monitoring the caller for his own safety. Meanwhile, I reported the matter to the Toronto Police Service on March 19, 2019. We are now on September 24, 2019. The Toronto Police Service say the investigation is still ongoing.

Stay tuned.