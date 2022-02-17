Kagame Fighting Multiple Wars – US House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Resolution Calling On Rwanda to Release Rusesabagina

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame is fighting multiple wars – he is currently threatening to invade DRC where Uganda and DRC are dismantling all namer of armed groups.

In the US, the House Foreign Affairs Committee has passed a resolution calling on Kagame regime to release Paul Rusesabagina kidnapped last year.

House Resolution 892 calls for Rusesabagina’s immediate release and to ensure that he receives access to appropriate medical care necessary for his well-being.

Crucially, the resolution urges the US Government “in all interactions with the Government of Rwanda to raise the case of Rusesabagina and to press for his immediate release on humanitarian grounds.”

Congressman Young Kim who co-sponsored the resolution had the following to say: “The fact that an American permanent resident could be abducted and held hostage by a foreign government is wholly unacceptable.”

This development in the U.S. Congress is an important step towards the Biden Administration’s call for Rusesabagina’s release.

The resolution now moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration.