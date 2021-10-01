Kagame spoke the truth. Rwandan education is in shambles.

The World Bank’s Human Capital Index Ranks Rwanda 142, worse than Afghanistan at 133, out of 157 countries. This explains why the Rwandan strongman begged Zimbabwean businessmen to urgently find him teachers.

General Paul Kagame in a recent photo at the war front where his armies are fighting in Mozambique

General Paul Kagame spoke the truth to Zimbabwean business people attending the Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference in Kigali. He begged them to urgently find him teachers. In his own words, “I want to emphasize one thing. I want people first before equipment. I think Zimbabwe can offer us good teachers. Please work on that with the sense of urgency. Whatever number you find of quality teachers we can absorb. Because we need them urgently.” Education in Rwanda is in shambles. The World Bank’s Human Capital Index ranks Rwanda 142, worse than Afghanistan at 133, out of 157 countries. The education mess dates back to 2009 when Kagame abruptly switched the language of instruction in schools from French to English. The following year, Rwanda began to recruit English language teachers from Uganda and other neighbouring countries to fill staff shortages created after the switch from French to English. Teacher recruitment from outside Rwanda proved to be too expensive and was abandoned. Stay tuned.