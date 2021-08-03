Kagame Suddenly Has About US$200 Million at His Disposal. What Might He Do with It?

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has accumulated debt amounting to US$7 billion, of which US$5.2 billion is external debt; US$1.3 billion is domestic debt, and US$514 million owed by the state-owned enterprises. Regarding who the US$7 billion is owed, US$4.1 billion was borrowed from the multilateral bodies, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank. US$:640 million is owed to bilateral agencies while US$428.4 million is owed to commercial institutions. The US$620 million Eurobond that Rwanda just raised is to pay off the US$428.4 million owed to commercial institutions. The bulk of the commercial loan to be paid off is the US$400 million borrowed in 2013 to build the Kigali Convention Centre and buy aircraft for RwandAir.

This means that Kagame has about US$200 million change from the US$620 million newly-acquired debt. So, what might the General do with the US$200 million? Kagame has several pet projects – including a mass transit system for Kigali, a railway line from the Tanzanian border to Kigali, and an mRNA vaccine plant to Covid19 vaccines to supply not only Rwanda but the rest of Africa. I bet that Kagame will use US$200 million to build an mRNA vaccine plant. Whether Rwanda has the basic human capital and scientific foundation to launch a pharmaceutical industry is besides the point for Kagame. Stay tuned.