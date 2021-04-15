Kagame’s Police State is Back at Terrorizing Adeline Rwigara

By David Himbara

Adeline Rwigara is reliving her nightmare. She was summoned by the Rwandan police state for interrogation on April 8, 2021, for unspecified charges. Adeline’s troubles with the Kagame police state go back to 2015 when she insisted that the regime investigate the mysterious automobile accident that killed her husband, Assinapol Rwigara.

Adeline Rwigara when she was imprisoned for “inciting insurrection” against the regime in 2017

The regime of General Paul Kagame summoned Adeline Rwigara to appear at the dreaded Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on April 8, 2021. The summons did not give any details of the crimes Adeline is supposed to have committed. “You are summoned on 8th April 2021 at 9 AM at RIB Headquarters in Kimihurura,” reads the order to Adeline. Back in 2017, the regime threw Adeline and her daughter, Diane Rwigara, into prison for inciting insurrection against the regime, after Diane attempted to run against General Kagame for the Rwandan presidency.

Adeline’s troubles with the regime go back to February 2015, when her husband Assinapol Rwigara died in a mysterious automobile accident. Adeline and family request for a thorough investigation into Rwigara’s mysterious death – and hell broke loose. Soon Kagame demolished Rwigara’s hotel in Kigali followed by the imprisonment of Adeline and Diane. And then in 2018, the Rwigaras’ Premier Tobacco Company was auctioned off. Fast forward to April 8, 2021, the police state summoned Adeline. We pray for Adeline as she faces the latest round of terror.