Legal Shifts in Aimable Karasira’s Trial: Defense Lawyer Withdraws

Nyanza, May 8, 2024 – The ongoing legal proceedings against Aimable Karasira, a former university lecturer and artist, took a dramatic turn when his lawyer, Maitre Gatera Gashabana, withdrew from the case on unspecified grounds. This incident occurred just as Karasira appeared in court in Nyanza, carrying a bag full of documents and books, possibly pertinent to his defense, along with his personal water bottle.

Karasira is facing six serious charges including genocide denial, inciting public disorder, and failing to disclose the origins of his property, all of which he denies. The trial, which commenced in April 2023 at the Nyanza High Court – a division specializing in transnational crimes – has reached a critical stage where Karasira is expected to mount his defense following the prosecution’s presentation of evidence against him.

On the day proceedings were set to continue, Maitre Gashabana informed the court via a letter of his decision to exit the case, shortly before physically leaving the courthouse. The reasons for his withdrawal were not disclosed by the court. Subsequently, the presiding judge inquired if Karasira was prepared to continue his defense unrepresented or if he required assistance in securing legal representation. Karasira responded by requesting the court’s help to appoint a new lawyer, citing his inability to access funds due to a freeze on his assets, making self-representation a significant challenge.

Previously, Karasira had two legal representatives, Gashabana and Evode Kayitana. However, Kayitana also withdrew from the case earlier, with Karasira dismissing him for seeking a younger, more tech-savvy lawyer. The trial has now been postponed and is scheduled to resume on September 3, 2024.

Aimable Karasira, 46, was arrested in 2021, facing charges of genocide denial and providing support for narratives undermining the officially recognized accounts of the Rwandan genocide. Shortly before his arrest, Karasira had used his YouTube channel, “Ukuri Mbona”, to share personal stories, including accusations against members of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) for the killing of his family members during the genocide. He claimed that post-genocide, he was denied educational benefits provided to survivors because it was known his family was killed by the RPF. Karasira, who has also spoken about living with severe depression and having a brother with mental health issues, was dismissed from his teaching position at the University of Rwanda in August 2020 for allegedly exhibiting behaviors and expressing ideas contrary to the institution’s values and responsibilities as an educator.