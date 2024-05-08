Diane Shima Rwigara Announces Presidential Candidacy for Rwanda’s 2024 Elections

Opposition politician Diane Shima Rwigara has declared her candidacy for the Rwandan presidency in the elections scheduled for July 2024. Rwigara announced her plans through her X account, expressing, “A new chapter in the history of Rwanda begins now. Together, we will make history. Support me in this endeavor to become president.”

This is not Rwigara’s first attempt at the presidency. During the 2017 presidential elections, her candidacy was obstructed when the National Electoral Commission did not qualify her to appear on the ballot. Subsequent to her initial political bid, Diane Rwigara and her mother were arrested but were ultimately acquitted.

Facing the current government under President Paul Kagame, Diane Rwigara’s decision to run again highlights her persistent dedication to challenging the political status quo in Rwanda. Her campaign is anticipated to provoke significant discussions on governance, democracy, and human rights throughout the nation as the election date draws near.