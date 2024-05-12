Democratic Green Party of Rwanda Prepares for 2024 Elections with Key Political Bureau Meeting

On May 11, 2024, the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) convened a significant political bureau meeting at the Olympic Hotel in the Gasabo district, Kigali. The gathering focused on confirming the list of parliamentary candidates for the upcoming elections scheduled for July 15, 2024. This event marks a crucial step in the party’s preparations for both parliamentary and presidential elections, emphasizing the DGPR’s commitment to enhancing governance in Rwanda.

The meeting, led by Frank Habineza, the President of the DGPR, was attended by prominent party leaders and members. Habineza opened the session by outlining the key agenda items, notably the endorsement of the party’s manifesto for 2024-2029 and the confirmation of candidates. The manifesto addresses several pressing issues, including a legal framework aimed at recovering misappropriated public funds and abolishing unlawful detention facilities to uphold human rights and justice.

Jean Claude Ntezimana, the Secretary-General and Vice Spokesperson of the National Forum of Political Parties, highlighted recent achievements under the party’s leadership, such as salary increases for teachers and reductions in land taxes. He also mentioned new proposals like providing lunches for students, implementing immediate healthcare for those contributing to the community health insurance, and introducing private notaries to enhance legal services.

In his remarks, Ntezimana reiterated the successful implementation of the 2018-2023 manifesto, with about 70% of the commitments fulfilled. These accomplishments include significant salary raises for educators, military, and police personnel, and the provision of meals in schools, demonstrating the party’s impact on improving the lives of Rwandans.

Environmental Commissioner, Mwiseneza JMV, and Senator Mugisha Alex also shared insights on the environmental initiatives included in the approved manifesto, which will be pivotal in the upcoming electoral campaigns.

The meeting underscored the party’s strategy to increase the wages across all security sectors to prevent corruption caused by low pay. These proposed changes reflect the DGPR’s broader goal to foster a more transparent and equitable society.