Home
News
Africa
CARTOON
Don’t Miss
Great lakes
Read for you
Rwanda
World
CARTOON
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Country
Economy
History
Justice
Life & Society
Security
Analysis
Opinion
Politics
Events
politicians
Press Release
Search
Kinyarwanda
Francais
English
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home
News
All
Africa
CARTOON
Don’t Miss
Great lakes
Read for you
Rwanda
World
Remains of Hutus killed by RPF assimilated globally to remains of…
The refugees in Malawi and sympathizers thank you from the bottom…
UN Speaks Out As Malawi Court Blocks Move to Relocate Asylum…
RWANDAN APPEAL TO PRES CHAKWERA AND MALAWIANS
CARTOON
Multimedia
All
Photo
Video
DESPOTIC DICTATOR SPONSORING ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB
President Kagame and President Macron hold joint press conference at Palais…
AU CHAIRMAN MISSTREATS, KILLS AND EXCHANGES REFUGEES FOR MONEY
NEW DANGEROUS MILITIA IN RWANDA
Country
All
Economy
History
Justice
Life & Society
Security
The recurring abuses of rights in unlawful expropriation
Case No. MICT-13-38-PT: IMPORTING MACHETTES REMOVED FROM THE INDICTMENT AGAINST KABUGA…
FACTORS HINDERING THE RWANDAN TRADE BALANCE
What Are the Best Affordable Window Treatments for A Small Apartment?
Analysis
Notes From Africa – Rwanda Unveiled
Brief assessment of “ndi umunyarwanda” policies
Youth unemployment: a scourge in Rwanda
How can one commit treason? case of Rwandan opponents
RWANDA TAILOR MADE LEGISLATION
Opinion
Paul Kagame has Always Been Jealous of Humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina
Truth to Power – The Making of Paul Kagame – Who…
Why People Become Apologists for Kagame’s Regime in Rwanda
Rwanda and Zaire (DRC) 1990 to 1997, Where the US Blocked…
“THE TRUTH WIIL BE ESTABLISHED” , HABYALIMANA FAMILY
Politics
All
Events
politicians
Press Release
Refugees in Malawi in danger of xenophobic violence after government’s directive
27th Commemoration of the Genocide | Kigali 07th April 2021
A Letter To Fellow Rwandans: Together We Can Make Our Country…
Inaugural Edition: Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF) 2-3 April 2021
Therwandan
Home
Analysis
Notes From Africa – Rwanda Unveiled
Analysis
Notes From Africa – Rwanda Unveiled
April 30, 2021
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Brief assessment of “ndi umunyarwanda” policies
Youth unemployment: a scourge in Rwanda
How can one commit treason? case of Rwandan opponents
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
FOLLOW US
0
Fans
Like
3,823
Followers
Follow
44,435
Subscribers
Subscribe
RECENT POSTS
Notes From Africa – Rwanda Unveiled
April 30, 2021
The recurring abuses of rights in unlawful expropriation
April 30, 2021
Brief assessment of “ndi umunyarwanda” policies
April 30, 2021
Youth unemployment: a scourge in Rwanda
April 30, 2021
How can one commit treason? case of Rwandan opponents
April 30, 2021
RWANDA TAILOR MADE LEGISLATION
April 30, 2021
Remains of Hutus killed by RPF assimilated globally to remains of Genocide Victims
April 30, 2021
Case No. MICT-13-38-PT: IMPORTING MACHETTES REMOVED FROM THE INDICTMENT AGAINST KABUGA Felicien
April 29, 2021
FAILURE OF RWANDAN AGRICULTURAL POLICIES
April 29, 2021
The refugees in Malawi and sympathizers thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
April 29, 2021
CARTOON
The new image of Francophonie
October 15, 2018
The New Rwandan Penal Code
October 1, 2018
The ambiguous release of Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza
September 21, 2018
Is Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza really Free?
September 21, 2018
When Kagame will visit Rwanda?
June 15, 2018
James Musoni’s passport confiscated by presidential guard
March 19, 2018
Genocide: A Terror and repression weapon in the hands of Kagame
February 23, 2018
The Kagame Phantom Railways
January 17, 2018
Rwanda: Will Sarkozy take the place of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair?
January 17, 2018
It has been an open secret in Zimbabwe for many years that Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as president.
November 23, 2017
Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to Rwanda.
November 22, 2017
Kagame feels that he should be elevated to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Ghandi’s status.
November 12, 2017
I stopped listening to Criminal Kagame’s speeches a long time ago
October 31, 2017
The junta regime is at the cross roads, the country is facing its worst financial crisis in post genocide era.
October 21, 2017
Kagame – the ruler hires the jet from criminal Kagame the businessman
October 21, 2017
Is it Diane Shima Rwigara and her family on trial or Kagame and his Courts are on trial?
October 19, 2017
Has Kagame become a victim of his relationship with the Clintons?
October 18, 2017
The Union Trade Centre Saga
October 16, 2017
Adeline Rwigara’s Holy Bible has been confiscated!
October 14, 2017
Ange Kagame In the steps of her father?
October 9, 2017
POPULAR POSTS
A response to a recent article posted in the Financial Times...
May 29, 2016
SOON, CRIMINAL PAUL KAGAME WILL BE A FATHER IN LAW, AS...
January 10, 2018
Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to...
November 22, 2017
POPULAR CATEGORY
Opinion
634
Rwanda
518
News
494
Analysis
395
Economy
381
Great lakes
378
Africa
329
World
290
Politics
231
© Copyright 2012-2020- The Rwandan - All Rights Reserved