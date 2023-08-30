Top Online Canadian Casinos for 2023 – Casino Zeus Reviews

Canada is known for many things, like its famous maple syrup, but here’s what a lot of people don’t know: its gambling industry was valued at 12.54 billion CAD in 2021. Canadians rank eighth as the world’s biggest gambling spenders, thus attracting many gambling companies (including casino operators) in and outside of the country.

How Is Gambling Regulated in the Country?

The country doesn’t have uniform rules because it is left up to the provinces to decide how to regulate the industry. So, if you want to see what a specific casino in Canada is allowed or not allowed to do, look into the specific province.

For example, the Alberta Liquor, Gambling, and Cannabis Commission lets players as young as 18 use online casinos. Meanwhile, other provinces have set the minimum at 19. However, it must be noted that any rules that regulating bodies impose will only apply to casinos with local licences. Those that are based outside the country are beyond the powers of any Canadian regulator.

Casino Selection Criteria

No matter which online casino you choose here, you’re guaranteed a good experience. This is assured using selection criteria, some of which are listed below:

Licence. Licences both from Canada and abroad are accepted as long as the licence itself has not expired.

Player Safety. The team has considered different dimensions of safety. So, for this factor, they explored the existing security measures, looking for secure payment methods, strict regulations, and data encryption.

Payment Methods. Having many payment methods is great because what’s accessible to one may not be available to the other. Here, they’re looking for zero fees, fast processing times, and low minimum deposit and withdrawal limits.

Bonuses. A top-notch casino online will have a varied list of bonuses that will help you get more out of your budget. The team also looks into the terms attached to these bonuses, such as the wagering requirements.

Site or App. Because you’ll use a platform to access the games, the site or app of the casino brand must be designed to make gaming easy. So, this should be user-friendly so everyone can easily find the platform feature that they want to access.

Games. The games must have been independently tested to ensure their fairness. The quality of the gaming experience matters here, too.

Help Line. When you play at Canadian casino sites, there should be little to no interruption to your gaming. This means that customer support should always be accessible so you can address any issue right away.

Playing for Free and for Real Money: What Are The Main Similarities and Differences?

Today, almost any casino for real money also lets you play for free using the demo mode. To give you an idea of what the experience will be for you, we have written about the ways they’re the same and different in the table below:

Similarities Differences Game Features. Even when playing for free, all game features are available to you. Availability. Free play is normally only available for RNG games. Mode of Access. There’s no special page for the demo mode. Just click the game icon as you normally would. Deposit Requirement. If playing for real, you’ll need to deposit cash into your casino account. Winnings. You can withdraw any cash that you win when you use real money to play.

Responsible Gaming in Online Casinos

While most gamblers join an online casino just to have fun, some people may become addicted to gambling. Engaging in unhealthy gambling activities can result in issues in your financial, personal, and social life. Responsible gaming helps players avoid such issues. That’s why online casinos stick to responsible gaming policies and offer helpful insights on how to play safely.

Do you feel like you need help controlling your gambling habits? Most Canadian provinces have a phone number and website that you can reach out to for help.