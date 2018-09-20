Trending Now
Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza: Asking for a Presidential Clemency and Accepting Criminal Responsibility are two...
By Didas Gasana Since her release from prison on a presidential pardon alongside Kizito Mihigo, as well as more than two thousand other convicts but...
KAGAME’S COMMUTATION OF JAIL TERM FOR SOME POLITICAL PRISONNERS: SNATCHING DEFEAT FROM THE JAW...
By Charles Kambanda On September 15, 2018, the brutal ruler of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, took treachery a notch higher when he announced Executive “clemency” for...
With Ethiopia And Eritrea Opening Up Political Space, Rwanda Is The Last Iron-Fisted Dictatorship....
By David Himbara The Ethiopian and Rwandan regimes used to behave the same way — mercilessly kill, imprison, and exile anyone who disagreed with the ruling clique....
Forget Third World — Kagame Is Seeking A Seat Among The Highly Industrialized...
By David Himbara President Paul Kagame is ready to join the 36-member club of the world’s most developed economies — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development...
Rwanda Has Outdone Itself In Producing Bogus Statistics On Foreign Direct...
By David Himbara Rwanda’s latest statistics on foreign direct investment (FDI) are embarrassingly fraudulent. As always, the goal is to impress the world on how...
Open letter to Mr Paul Kagame
Mr Paul Kagame , I am consoled by the news of the release of the 2140 Rwandan prisoners who I am sure, are for the...
That the RPA downed Habyarimana’s plane is no legitimate defense of 1994 Massacres.
By Didas Gasana Just had the worst legal debate in my life with an evidently Hutu supremacist trying to absolve Jean Kambanda's government for genocide...
Anne Rwigara talk about the situation of her sister Diane and her mother Adeline
2018 ANNUAL CONFERENCE OF THE AFRICAN BAR ASSOCIATION: RESOLUTIONS ON RWANDA
COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN BAR ASSOCIATION AT THE CLOSE OF THE 2018 ANNUAL CONFERENCE HELD FROM THE 22ND TO THE 27TH DAY OF JULY...
The ICC, the US and Public International Law
By Didas Gasana Two interesting things happened in Public International Law; one concerning Bashir’s case at the ICC and US’s revitalized anti- ICC stance. On December...
Rwanda Has A Total Of 3 Companies To Collect & Transport Solid Waste And 2 Companies To Collect & Transport Liquid Waste
By David Himbara Here are the latest sanitation statistics from Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA). As indicated,...
208,863 Households In Kagame’s Rwanda Are Connected To Piped Water
By David Himbara The government of President Paul Kagame’s increased piped water connections from 110,000 to...
Concerto for Soweto in A minor
Imagine you were born in the UK towards the end of the second world war....
A billion people, a billion talents
Imagine you were an IT wizard and became millionaire at 35. Imagine you decided to...
CTIFMF: Works in Progress Program Supported by Industry Experts Entries Now Open
The Cape Town International Film Market and Festival will take place from October 9th -19th...
No foreign state has the right to interfere in internal matters...
By Gakwerere To defeat DMI, Uganda's intelligence services have to adapt the Burundian model. Uganda's intelligence services have to realise that they are in a...
Rwanda: Shared Accord 2018 Joint Exercises conclude.
Co-sponsored by Rwanda and the United States of America, the exercises focused on African partner capability and interoperability in support of a United Nations/African...
Official launch of Command Post Exercise Shared Accord 2018.
Opening ceremony of Command Post Exercise Shared Accord (SA2018), a military peacekeeping exercise that brought together 200 peacekeepers military and international organizations from Africa,...
