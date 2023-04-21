The top 10 of clean and cheap restaurants for tourists in Kigali

Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, has a vibrant food scene with a variety of restaurants catering to locals and tourists alike. While there are plenty of high-end restaurants in Kigali, not everyone has the budget to splurge on expensive meals. Therefore, this article will focus on the top 10 clean and cheap restaurants for tourists in Kigali.

Khana Khazana: Located in the heart of Kigali, Khana Khazana is a popular Indian restaurant that serves delicious and affordable vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The restaurant is known for its biryanis, curries, and tandoori dishes. Meze Fresh: If you’re in the mood for Mediterranean cuisine, Meze Fresh is the place to be. This restaurant serves freshly prepared falafel, hummus, and shawarma wraps at an affordable price. The restaurant has a clean and cozy atmosphere, perfect for a quick bite. Flamingo: Flamingo is a Rwandan restaurant that offers a variety of dishes such as grilled meat, fish, and vegetables. The restaurant is popular among locals and tourists for its tasty food and affordable prices. The atmosphere is casual and laid-back, with outdoor seating available. Pili Pili: Pili Pili is a fast-food restaurant that specializes in grilled chicken. The restaurant offers a variety of chicken dishes such as chicken wings, drumsticks, and fillets, all cooked to perfection. Pili Pili also offers salads and side dishes at a very reasonable price. New Cactus: New Cactus is a Mexican restaurant that serves a variety of dishes such as burritos, tacos, and quesadillas. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options for those who don’t eat meat. The prices are affordable, and the portions are generous. Bourbon Coffee: Bourbon Coffee is a coffee shop that serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies, and snacks. The coffee shop is known for its Rwandan coffee, which is sourced locally. The atmosphere is cozy and inviting, perfect for a quick break or a casual meeting. Inzora Rooftop Cafe: Inzora Rooftop Cafe is a popular spot among locals and tourists for its beautiful rooftop view of Kigali. The cafe serves a variety of drinks and snacks such as coffee, tea, cakes, and sandwiches. The prices are reasonable, and the atmosphere is perfect for a relaxing afternoon. Repub Lounge: Repub Lounge is a bar and restaurant that serves a variety of dishes such as burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas. The restaurant has a lively atmosphere, perfect for a night out with friends. The prices are affordable, and the portions are generous. Heaven Restaurant: Heaven Restaurant is a casual restaurant that serves a variety of dishes such as burgers, salads, and sandwiches. The restaurant is known for its beautiful garden and outdoor seating area, perfect for a romantic dinner or a casual lunch. The prices are affordable, and the portions are generous. Afia Organics: Afia Organics is a vegetarian restaurant that serves organic and locally sourced dishes. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes such as salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. The prices are reasonable, and the atmosphere is clean and inviting.

In conclusion, Kigali has a variety of clean and affordable restaurants that cater to tourists on a budget. From Indian to Mexican cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Kigali. These top 10 restaurants are a great starting point for anyone looking to explore the food scene in Kigali without breaking the bank.