North Kivu – Violent Clashes in Rutshuru and Masisi, Arrest of “Traitors” in Goma

On Wednesday, March 6th, the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) witnessed intensified clashes. In the Groupement de Mupfunyi Shanga, located within the Masisi territory, fierce battles erupted early in the morning between the March 23 Movement (M23), supported by the Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF), and the Wazalendo fighters aligned with the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC). The conflict led to the FARDC’s strategic recapture of the village of Kituva, situated less than 5 kilometers from the village of Shasha along the Sake-Shasha-Bweremana route.

Simultaneously, in the Rutshuru territory, the M23 rebels, in collaboration with the RDF, expanded their control beyond the recently seized towns of Nyanzale, Kirima, and Kashalira. They also captured the locality of Kikuku and the village of Kibungu, drawing closer to the locality of Bwalanda and the village of SOMIKIVU. The escalation of conflict in these areas signifies a worrying advancement towards densely populated regions, raising concerns over potential humanitarian impacts..

Amid these developments, the city of Sake became a target once again on the same day, with local sources reporting that two bombs were dropped within the city limits.

Furthermore, Congolese security forces have reportedly detained several political figures in the North Kivu province. These individuals are suspected of collaborating with the M23 and the Rwandan government, with a high-ranking Congolese military official indicating that they will soon be presented to the nation. This move signifies the DRC government’s efforts to dismantle internal support networks for the M23 and assert national sovereignty amidst the ongoing conflict.