The creation of the Premier League

The English Premier League (EPL) was formed as a breakaway competition in 1992, marking a significant shift in the landscape of English football.

Prior to the EPL's inception, the top-tier English football division was known as the Football League First Division. The creation of the EPL was driven by a combination of financial considerations, television broadcasting deals, and a desire for greater competitiveness and global appeal.

The discontent of the Big Five

The trigger for the EPL's formation was the clubs' discontent with the existing revenue-sharing model of the Football League.

The big clubs, known as the “Big Five” at the time were:

Manchester United;

Liverpool;

Arsenal;

Tottenham Hotspur;

and Everton.

They felt they deserved a larger share of the broadcasting income generated by televised matches. In addition, the allure of the lucrative broadcasting deals offered by the satellite television broadcaster BSkyB (now Sky Sports) played a crucial role in motivating the breakaway.

A tournament with new conditions

The decision to create the EPL was finalized in 1992 when the "Big Five" were joined by a few other clubs, and they collectively formed the new top-tier league. On May 27, 1992, the EPL was officially announced, with its first season commencing in August of the same year.

The EPL’s foundation brought about several changes that transformed English football. Clubs gained greater control over their commercial rights and the ability to negotiate individual broadcasting contracts, which significantly boosted their revenue. This allowed clubs to invest in players, facilities, and infrastructure, elevating the overall quality of the league.

Television played a pivotal role in the EPL's global expansion. The lucrative broadcasting deals attracted international audiences, making the league one of the most watched and followed sports competitions worldwide. As a result, English football clubs gained a massive global fanbase.