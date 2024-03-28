Liquid Intelligent Technologies Unveils free internet services in Musanze and Kimironko, Rwanda

Kigali, Rwanda, 28 March 2024: Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has announced a promotion of 1-month free internet service for residents in the Rwandan town of Musanze and a neighbourhood in Kigali called Kimironko. Effective 1 March 2024, when signing up for the first time to the Liquid Home high speed internet service, new subscribers in these areas have been receiving one month of free internet, with free installation.

Liquid has been connecting homes to fibre and providing high-speed internet in Rwanda since 2016. In the last three years alone, it has successfully extended its reach to several cities and estates in Kigali and upcountry, including Kicukiro, Kimironko, Gahanga, Kanombe, Rubavu, and now Musanze and Kimironko.

“We’re excited to expand our Liquid Home services to Musanze and Kimironko, providing businesses and residents with access to our fast and reliable internet. With this expansion, we look forward to welcoming more subscribers to the Liquid Home family and providing them with the connectivity they need to succeed in the digital age,” said Alexis Kabeja, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Rwanda. “The complete proliferation of high-speed connectivity within Rwanda is critical for bridging Rwanda’s digital divide and is also aligned with our company’s vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind”.

The expansion of services to these two areas means that subscribers will have access to Liquid Home’s affordable 24/7 internet connectivity across its fibre network, with unlimited data for browsing, streaming, and downloading. Users can choose download speeds of up to 150 Mbps, ensuring a seamless online experience. Top-quality voice calling is enabled by Liquid’s fibre infrastructure, and flexible online payment options are available. Supported by a dedicated online portal and local customer support, ensuring customers stay connected and receive prompt assistance when needed.

Moreover, this promotion is one of the ways in which Liquid is supporting and aligning with the Rwandan government’s digital agenda. Rwanda continues to be one of the fastest-growing African countries in ICT and relies on the good connectivity and access to digital technologies that are essential for a digitally transformed country.

Through initiatives such as this, Liquid Rwanda is proud to play a key role in contributing the infrastructure, technology, and services necessary for growing the country’s digital economy.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.liquid.tech/.