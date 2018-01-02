Kagame Begins 2018 With A Big Lie

By David Himbara

Prior to elections, Rwanda’s strongman claimed that by 2018, 75% of Rwandan households would have access to electricity. This would be achieved by increasing installed power from 200 megawatts to 563 MW.

Now that we are in 2018, the regime says that the goal will be achieved by 2024 when every household will have electricity. Really?

We have in our Kinyarwanda language a phrase IKINYOMA CYA SEMUHANUKA. The phrase is hard to translate into English – the closest translation is a COLOSSAL lie. I am sure Kagame hopes to still be in power by 2024 when he will then say he needs more time to generate electricity. He will shift the goal post to 2034. And in 2034 he then change the timeline to 2050.