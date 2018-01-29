Protesting in Brussels against the forced deportation of asylum seekers from Israel to Rwanda!

The Israeli government is planning to forcefully deport to Rwanda over 38,000 asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan who seek shelter in Israel. Israel and Rwanda have reportedly signed a secret accord, in which Israel would pay the Rwandan government 5,000$ for every deported refugee.

Previous asylum seekers deported ‘voluntarily’ to Rwanda faced severe exploitation, human trafficking, secondary deportation to their country of origin, and death.

The Israeli government refuses to assess and recognize asylum requests of refugees from Eritrea and Sudan: while in Europe over 86% of asylum requests by Eritrean nationals are accepted, Israel has only recognized 0,5% of the Eritreans who made their perilous way to the country. The latest plan to deport all asylum seekers would violate their inalienable rights and lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

As part of a global day of protest in front of Rwandan embassies worldwide, join us to the protest in Brussels to demand –

No to the forced deportation of asylum seekers from Israel!

No to the Rwandan collaboration with the Israeli deportation plan!

Protection, recognition and dignity to all refugees!

On February 2nd we will protest in Brussels, while other protests take place worldwide – in Paris, London, Washington DC, Beijing, Berlin, the Netherlands, and many more. Together, we could make a difference!

The protest in Brussels is organized by Een Andere Joodse Stem (A Different Jewish Voice) in cooperation with citizens and groups working for refugees rights.

February 2nd, 12:00-13:30, In front of the Embassy of Rwanda: Bloemenlaan 1, 1150 Sint-Pieters-Woluwe (Brussels)

STIB: Tram 39 & 44, station De Villalobar

No #Refugees4Sale!