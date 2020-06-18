Here’s What the Law Says About Online Casinos in the USA

The casino industry in the United States is a major industry, funneling millions of dollars into the economy each year. The trouble is that the various laws in existence across the nation are characterized by their ambiguity, and the responsibility for checking and understanding the laws in each relevant state falls squarely on the shoulders of gambling enthusiasts. In case you’re considering making use of an online casino venue in one of the USA’s most prolific gambling states, this is what you need to know.

Nevada

We start at the beginning, with a place steeped in history that has since become synonymous with gambling in the US. Las Vegas, Nevada has an unchallenged reputation as the top gambling state across the nation (and beyond). While online poker in particular remains a significant source of revenue for the state, there are tough laws in place which prohibit wagering with cash. This is where sweepstakes casinos have come to represent a valuable legal loophole by allowing players to take advantage of the boundless gambling opportunities which exist online.

Pennsylvania

The Keystone State boasts a well-established online gambling market that has gone from strength to strength since the launch of its first online poker platform in 2019, but sturdy laws are enforced to limit risk;for example, verification of players’ ages is a mandatory requirement. Online venue establishment and management are simplified by the limited range of operational licenses, which cover online slot games, table games like poker, and peer-to-peer games only.

New Jersey

The average guide to online casinos in New Jersey has plenty to offer punters since the state became one of the first to legalize the digital venues; however, the laws around online gambling remain tough and binding. All gambling activities in the state are overseen by the Division of Gaming Enforcement, and state law requires that all online casinos work in tandem with a land-based casino, but that doesn’t make it any more difficult for New Jersey residents to get their bets on as long as they meet the minimum age requirement of 21 years.

Delaware

Although its population has rendered it one of the smallest online gambling markets in the US, Delaware has plenty of skin in the gambling game, particularly online. In fact, with only three brick-and-mortar casinos in action, the online offering is a key component of the statewide offering. Crucially, both online poker games and online casinos have been legalized across the state, allowing Delaware to boost its intake of gambling-borne revenue.

Louisiana

Throughout history, not only has land-based casino activity in Louisiana been under strict and fluctuating state regulation, but online gambling has also been considered illegal for many years. Even so, legal loopholes have enabled residents to continue gambling online without trouble. The most significant risk is imposed upon those who own and operate the online venues, whereas players are largely protected from serious ramifications by the absence of an existing legal framework.

Montana

Like many surrounding states, Montana does not take kindly to the notion of onshore gambling operations, although the door is left wide open for those who seek their thrills at licensed offshore sites. Owing to lax regulation and licensing requirements, venue owners and players alike can evade any possible legal consequences by operating from abroad. Similarly, online poker remains a legal option on the condition that players engage with a licensed, regulated offshore online venue. Historically, these laws have been known to receive regular updates in a bid to protect the income generated by state-monitored gambling activities.

New York

Although New York has fully embraced its seven tribe-operated brick-and-mortar gambling establishments, the question of online developments remains up in the air. The good news for punters is that although online gambling is yet to be regulated, new bills have been introduced as recently as last month with the aim of regulating online poker games across the state. In the meantime, would-be online players in New York must travel across state lines to New Jersey for a fix.

For those willing to do their research and keep up with changing laws, online casinos in the USA are a relatively safe bet, particularly as the laws allow US residents in most states to make use of licensed online gambling platforms offshore. Still, it’s important that enthusiasts in every state undertake their own due diligence as to the trustworthiness of individual online gambling providers.