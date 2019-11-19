Interesting live results of «Real Madrid»

The past season for the great «Royal Club» was ambiguous and even a failure. «Real Madrid»’s live results are disappointing to fans. For a long time Madrid suffered from an uncertain game and not the best decisions of the President Florentino Pérez, who did not give a chance to Julen Lopetegui and quickly fired the Spaniard at the beginning of the season. Santiago Solari, who was replaced by Zinedine Zidane despite good results and an improvement in the overall game pattern, was also badly treated.

The new season for the French coach also started not very good, as well as the end of the previous season. However, the results should have improved, as Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy were bought. Qualitative reinforcement was not immediately evident due to injuries of the players who dropped out of the squad at the beginning of the season.

However, this has not affected the live results as Karim Benzema has taken the lead, who scores a lot and improves the team’s results. He’s been getting some help from these players lately:

Rodrygo Goes, a young Brazilian, was purchased for a large amount of money, but already justifies the invested finances, scoring goals in Spain and the Champions League. Vinicius Junior – last season the forward showed a great, mature game. He continues to make progress now, but with less efficiency. Casemiro is an indispensable holding midfielder that makes a big contribution to the team’s game.

Besides them, Tony Croos, Rafael Varane and Luka Modric are performing well. The captain Sergio Ramos shows the same quality of the game.

The «Real Madrid» performances in the Champions League

In the first tour «Real Madrid» lost the match against «PSG», losing with the score 0-3, which was only the first call. The second tour almost ended with the defeat from «Brugge» and only after the opponent’s removal, the “Whites” managed to equalize the score on the 85th minute of the match. The team’s problems may have ended there, as «Galatasaray» was beaten with the scores of 1-0 and 5-0 twice. In the second match, Rodrygo Goes put a hat-trick on his account.

“Real” does not miss a single ball in 5 rounds in a row, significantly improving the pattern of the game. Thus, the game for the championship in Spain and the Champions League will be serious.