Kagame Is Gone Again After A Few Days In Rwanda

By David Himbara
General Paul Kagame has jetted off again after spending a few days in Rwanda. He is attending something or other in Gabon. This makes 30 overseas events Kagame has attended in the first half of 2019 as follows:
- Visiting Gabon | Gabon, June 10, 2019.
- Attending his son’s graduation at Williams College | Williamstown, USA 2019, June 2, 2019.
- Visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo | Kinshasa, 31 May 2019
- Attending his daughter’s graduation at Columbia University | New York, USA, 19 May 2019.
- Meeting with Young Presidents’ Organization Paris Chapter | Paris, France, 17 May 2019.
- Attending VivaTech2019 | Paris, France, 17 May 2019.
- Attending 22nd Milken Institute Global Conference | Los Angeles, USA, 30 April 2019.
- Attending World Economic Forum Center for 4th Industrial Revolution Business Roundtable | San Francisco, USA, 29 April 2019.
- Attending Broadband Commission meeting for Sustainable Development | San Francisco, USA, 29 April 2019.
- Watching Basketball |Oakland, USA, 29 April 2019.
- Visiting Tarana Wireless Offices | San Francisco, USA, 28 April 2019.
- Attending AU Troika Summit on Libya and Sudan | Cairo, Egypt, 23 April 2019.
- Visiting Saddleback Church | California, USA, 14 April 2019.
- Attending UN reflection on the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda |United Nations Headquarters | New York, 12 April 2019.
- Attending NBA Board of Governors Dinner | New York, USA, 11 April 2019.
- Attending swearing-in of President Macky Sall of Senegal | Dakar, 2 April 2019.
- Working Visit to Angola | Luanda, 21 March 2019.
- Working visit to Tanzania | Dar es Salaam, 8 March 2019.
- Attending Young Presidents’ Organization | Cape Town, South Africa, 5 — 6 March 2019.
- Attending Fespaco 2019 | Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 2 March 2019.
- Meeting with Business Leaders hosted by Hiinga | Charlotte USA, 18 February 2019.
- Attending All-Stars Baseball | Charlotte USA, 17 — 18 February 2019.
- Attending Munich Security Conference | Munich, Germany, 14 February 2019.
- Attending Milken Middle East and North Africa Summit | Abu Dhabi, 13 February 2019.
- Attending World Government Summit | Dubai, 13 February 2019.
- Attending Ordinary Session of the African Union | Addis Ababa, 11 February 2019.
- Attending the 20th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State | Arusha, 1 February 2019.
- Attending the World Economic Forum | Davis, 22 — 24 January 2019.
- Attending High Level Consultation Meeting of Heads of State on the Situation in DRC | Addis Ababa, 17 January 2019.
- Official visit to Japan | Tokyo, 8 January 2019.
Pray for Rwandan taxpayers and donors forced to finance this madness.
Loading...