SOS RWANDA: WHEN A SYSTEM KILLS THE SOUL OF ITS PEOPLE.

PRESS RELEASE

A disingenuous falsehood targeting Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza and clearly concocted by Rwandan intelligence services has demonstrated how the Rwandan people are losing their soul that used to be synonymous with moral integrity, empathy, word of honour and impartiality of a leader. This situation raises an alarm to stop this descent to hell.



On Sunday 12 May 2019, the KT press , published an article entitled: “Victoire Ingabire found recruiting for terrorism group” and produced a video in which one “witness” claims that Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza told FDU-Inkingi supporters who were socialising at Sun City motel that she wanted to recruit them to “join an armed terrorist group”. The “witnesses” further claimed that she told them that she was interested in unemployed youth, former Rwandan soldiers and reservists and emphasized that she was not interested in Tutsi because she “hates them”. However, another witness said that Mrs Victoire didn’t want tutsi because they were well catered!



It is quite clear that with the wildest stretch of imagination no one can ever believe that Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza could make such statements in a public place addressing more than 20 people that she did not know well. The discrepancies in the account made by the witnesses clearly indicate that the witnesses did not have enough time to rehearse the script together.



Regarding the identity of the “witnesses”, they were identified as part of a youth gang, led by the Executive Secretary of Kigina Sector, Kirehe District, who came and disrupted the social gathering of FDU-Inkingi supporters. The personal assistant to Mrs Victoire Ingabire was battered by the youth gang commandeered by the Executive Secretary.



There is little doubt that the aim of this campaign is to incite hatred and violence against Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza or even to get her arrested. As Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza wrote to the General Prosecutor Martin Ngoga when she was in jail: in jail, free or dead the movement for democratic change is unstoppable.



FDU-Inkingi would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible this deliberate attempt by a media channel, like “IGIHE”, or “Kigali Today”, known to be sponsored by the feared Directorate of Military Intelligence, to carry out a smear campaign intended to tarnish the image of Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza and her party FDU-Inkingi and to get her arrested.



The FDU-Inkingi would like to call on the Rwandan government to stop killing the soul of its people by turning them into cynical liars and turning security services into repressive tools of the regime against the people they are paid to protect.

Done in Rouen on May 13, 2019.

Théophile Mpozembizi

Commissioner of the FDU-Inkingi in charge of Information and

Communication

infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com