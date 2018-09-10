Sweden Elections 2018: The NYT, AFP, Newsweek owe their readers an apology.

By Didas Gasana

With over 90 percent of the votes counted, putting the center left Social Democrats in the lead and followed by the Centet right Moderates second; one thing is certain: the far right won’t be in the government.

Last month, a Newsweek report screamed that a “far-right, anti-Islam party could win a majority in upcoming elections”. The party in question was the Sweden Democrats – currently polling 17.6%, 32.4% points short of a majority. The headline was simply untrue, but the article is still up.

Likewise, the New York Times published an op-ed by a German journalist that claimed that the Sweden Democrats had ‘conquered’ Sweden. The piece, which was a subject of my earlier discussion on this wall, like so many others, goes on to paint a dystopian picture of Sweden that is at odds with the experience of most people living here. A few anecdotes about gang violence in the suburbs left the reader with the false impression of a society in decay. The author of the article went on to betray his weak grasp of Swedish politics by stating that the Sweden Democrats “might end up in government” on Sunday (something that is not even remotely likely). He added that SD success “makes a coalition government between the Social Democrats and the Moderate Party unlikely” (a nonsensical statement), and then speculates that the Social Democrats and Moderate parties might split as a result of the election – something that nobody who has observed Swedish politics could possibly assert.

Not all the reporting is bad – some pieces, often by journalists who know Sweden well – are very perceptive and well-researched, esp the Al Jazeera one on Rinkeby mothers.

Unfortunately though, the poor examples are all too typical. Dire diagnoses of the state of Sweden permeate almost every article in the mainstream international media about the election. You expect this from hyper-partisan sites like Breitbart or state propaganda like Sputnik or Russia Today, but mainstream media outlets are repeating the same tropes.

Yet amid all the talk of crime and immigration and societal collapse, readers are rarely told that Swedes are equally exercised by humdrum issues such as healthcare and schooling. They could easily miss that Swedish politicians have reached a broad consensus on a restrictive migration policy and on the need for criminal justice reforms. They could also be forgiven for not realizing that much Sweden Democrat support is caused as much by economic factors and regions that have lost their sense of purpose as it is by immigration. Most importantly, they could be forgiven for not realizing that while there’s a chance the next government will do a deal with the Sweden Democrats to get its budget through, it will most certainly not include Sweden Democrat ministers.

There’s no doubt that this is an extraordinary election in Sweden: politicians’ handling of the 2015 migrant crisis was disastrous. They looked helpless in the face of gang crime, shootings and arson attacks in some areas. They also underestimated the number of Swedes who were natural cultural conservatives sceptical of globalization, feminism and climate change. Politicians here are worried that a high score for the Sweden Democrats will make forming a government hard. But foreign media currently reporting are presenting a picture of Sweden that exaggerates the problems and misrepresents the facts – and this does their readers a disservice.

Basing on such reporting, Marine Le Pen of France’s far-right Front National hailed Sweden Democrats’ projected rise, tweeting: “Yet another bad night ahead for the European Union. The democratic revolution in Europe is moving forward!” As a matter of fact, France’s Macron; Germany’s Angela watched and waited in trepidation; Italy’s Matteo Salvini and France’s Le Pen in hope but their failure to understand Swedish politics has left all of them mesmerised.

As a matter of certainty, the far right isn’t “conquering Sweden” and Sweden membership of the EU remains intact, as is its leading humanitarian beacon, regardless of whether the remaining votes (especially from abroad to be counted on wednesday) switch the victory from center left to center right. Whether the NYT, AFP and Newsweek shall own up for misleading their readers remains to be seen.