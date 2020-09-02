THE KIDNAPPING OF PAUL RUSESABAGINA IS AN ACT OF STATE TERRORISM THAT FALLS WITHIN THE SCOPE OF INTERNATIONAL CRIMINALITY.

PRESS RELEASE (PDF)

On 31 August 2020, the party FDU-INKINGI (United Democratic Forces) learned through the media that Mr. Paul RUSESABAGINA, president of the opposition party PDR-Ihumure and member of the political platform MRCD, was kidnapped and then repatriated to Rwanda.

This information was confirmed by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on its Twitter account, according to which Mr. Paul RUSESABAGINA was arrested and handed over to the RIB authorities, thanks to international cooperation. The RIB also issued a statement on its website and held a press conference during which it showed the person of Mr. Paul RUSESABAGINA.

The FDU-INKINGI are deeply saddened by this illegal act unworthy of the Rwandan government. Indeed, the arrest abroad and the transfer of Mr. Paul RUSESABAGINA took place outside of any legal extradition procedure. The Rwandan government is therefore guilty of a violent act of international kidnapping.

The FDU-INKINGI recall that the RPF government, led by President Kagame, has a reputation for its violence against its own citizens in what can only be described as state terrorism. Indeed, beyond the intimidation and beatings exercised daily by the security forces on the population, this state terrorism is characterised by :

– arbitrary imprisonment ;

– spoliations;

– kidnappings and forced disappearances;

– assassinations in Rwanda and abroad targeting in particular political opponents, real or supposed.

Mr Paul RUSESABAGINA is yet another victim of this State terrorism.

The FDU-INKINGI condemn these violent practices by the Rwandan authorities and call on President Kagame and his government to unconditionally release Mr. Paul RUSESABAGINA.

The FDU-INKINGI call on the Belgian government and the United States government to assume its responsibilities to ensure that Paul Rusesabagina’s fundamental rights are respected. Mr Rusesabagina is a Belgian citizen and holds a permanent residence card from the United States of America.

At the same time, the FDU-INKINGI reiterate their request to President Kagame to open a dialogue with his political opposition in order to set up mechanisms for the peaceful management of the country, far from violence and state terrorism.

Done in Rouen, 01 September 2020

Théophile MPOZEMBIZI

Commissioner FDU-INKINGI in charge of Information and Communication

infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com