Where Is Kagame? The General Is Missing In Action In Rwanda’s Time Of Need

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame’s Gulfstream landed in London, UK, on March 21, 2020. It is irrelevant whether or not the General was on board. When nations are plunged in extraordinary crises, such as now when Rwanda is facing the Covid19 pandemic, leaders are expected to do two things. Leaders comfort and reassure their anxious, stressed, and scared nations that citizens are in capable hands. Crucially, leaders are at the forefront of grasping the nature and magnitude of the crisis and marshalling teams of experts executing solutions.

Kagame is doing the opposite. Kagame might as well be on another planet. When last seen in public, he was entertaining visiting foreign dignitaries. He hosted Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on March 16, 2020; Kagame received Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt on March 19, 2020.

In other parts of the world, leaders give daily updates on how their governments are fighting the Coronavirus. Not Kagame. He is nowhere to be found. The General is missing in action in Rwanda’s time of need. If further evidence were needed to illustrate that Kagame is no leader, look no further.