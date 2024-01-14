Paul Kagame – Go to hell if you think can tell me what to do

By David Himbara

Letter from Rwanda: President Paul Kagame’s speech at the Prayer Breakfast of January 14, 2023

Murunganwa aka Himbara, your analysis of His Excellency Paul Kagame’s speech at the Prayer Breakfast of January 14, 2023, is needed. We have sent you the video of the speech in case you are not aware of the event and the speech by our President.

Response to letter from Rwanda: Paul Kagame at the Prayer Breakfast of January 14, 2023

General Paul Kagame uttered many bombastic things at the Prayer Breakfast on January 14, 2023. What stood out to me was his declaration that he directs anyone who dares to tell him what to do “to go to hell.” His unyielding rhetoric and attitude no doubt leave many wondering what the future holds for Kagame and the people of Rwanda. Will his bombastic stance be challenged by future obstacles? Or will it lead to further tensions and turmoil? It’s impossible to say with certainty, but one thing is for sure – the coming months and years will be a time of great anticipation and uncertainty for Rwanda. We’ll just have to wait and see how events unfold. Stay tuned.