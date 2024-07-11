PAUL KAGAME: CAMPAIGN OR DEFAMATION?

Defamation is a communication that injures a third party’s reputation and causes a legally redressable injury. The precise legal definition of defamation varies from country to country. It is not necessarily restricted to making assertions that are falsifiable, and can extend to concepts that are more abstract than reputation – like dignity and honor. In the English-speaking world, the law of defamation traditionally distinguishes between libel (written, printed, posted online, published in mass media) and slander (oral speech). It is treated as a civil wrong , as a criminal offence, or both. This is what prevails in the campaign speeches of Kagame Paul countrywide where he is disparaging opponents and leaders of former regimes.

I. Facts

During the presidential campaign sessions that he leads in all countries, Kagame Paul who practically established himself as the sole candidate because potential opponents are completely excluded engages in defaming his opponents and presidents (including kings?) who preceded him.

1)Insults against former leaders

When carrying his campaign in Kirehe district Eastern Province, Kagame insulted heads of state who preceded him as “ibipumbafu” or imbeciles to mean that they did nothing in terms of progress of the country. As if when they conquered the power in Kigali they found nothing in terms of infrastructure while among all beautiful buildings, he has chosen “Urugwiro Village” erected by Habyarimana Juvenal! Apart from the headquarters of the ministry of defense, other ministries have their head offices in multi-storey houses built under the regime of the second republic. The roads of the capital and those connecting the prefectures were almost all paved; the new masters of the country have just renewed them. Better still, the mansion belonging to Habyarimana in Kanombe as a personal residence was established as a museum. Are these not signs of development?

2)Insult against INGABIRE Victoire

On the VOA, the Rwanda President qualified the political opponent named INGABIRE Victoire as a small woman who was born from genocidaire parents and that she cannot govern the country given her small size. Besides, he castigated the recent publication of Forbidden Stories whose title Rwanda Classified, investigating Kagame repressive regime which accuse his regime of orchestrating assassinations internally and worldwide alleging groundlessly that they barely support enemies of the country.

II. Analysis

A rain of lies and taunts to whitewash his regime and justify his maintenance in power. From these insults uttered by the Rwandan tyrant, it is necessary to remember the following considerations.

1)Between Kagame and Ingabire who who descends from criminal parents?

On one hand, Dusabe Therese the mother of Ingabire Victoire was a midwife at the Butamwa Health Center in Nyarugenge District before 1994. She was suspected of killing Tutsi children during the genocide but this false suspicion was fabricated when her daughter became president of the opposition party FDU-Inkingi. It was just a kind of false accusations that the Rwandan justice system took on. Our friends then working at the CNLG informed us that former nurses who worked with this mother were invited to submit false statements against her in a bid to tarnish the image of her daughter politically emerging. Besides, legally speaking she remains presumed innocent as long as no judgment has yet indicted and condemned her.

On the other hand, Kagame is a descendant of the Abakagara, a bloodthirsty clan recognized for having plotted the Runcunshu putsch which took away the legitimate king Rutarindwa Mibambwe in 1896 to replace him with the boy from the queen mother Kanjogera, sinisterly famous for her cruelty. in fact, Rwakagara was father-in-law of King Rwabugiri who had married his daughter Kanjogera. So, as at the end of his reign King Rwabugiri had named Rutarindwa whose mother was already dead, he assigned his stepmother Kanjogera to her as queen mother. and the brothers of the latter named Kabare and Ruhinankiko resolved to overthrow him and replace him by their nephew Musinga. Furthermore, Kagame’s own father called Rutagambwa was among the pages of the Kigeli king who massacred many Hutu who were supporters of the 1959 revolution; he also had to flee with the king for fear of prosecution. Worse still, Kagame is a major criminal for having bloodied the Great Lakes region with between 6 and 10 million Rwandan and Congolese victims.

2)Issue of small size

Generally, Tutsi qualify Hutu as people of small size and this is a sign of ethnic discrimination. By this insult, Kagame Paul considers only Tutsi as Rwandan citizens and that Hutu people are all genocidaires which contradicts the alleged policies of gender balance, unity and reconciliation which then become theoretical. By the way, Kagame is not that tall or fat; he is a puny guy weighing around fifty kilos.

3)A wild president without education

He is a bloodthirsty guerrilla who has not studied much (4 years of secondary school) which is why ethical values ​​are unknown to him because they are learned at school. He was raised in the climate of extremism and revenge; this is also why when he headed the Ugandan intelligence services he was labeled Ponce Pilate due to the death he inflicted on opponents.

4)Do we need such a president?

He does not lead by intelligence but by terror. Supported by the great powers and the Ugandan army, Kagame took power and ruled with an iron fist the country whose population is frightened and the opposition is demonized daily. Only the West will have to rid us of him the day they no longer need their services.

Conclusion: power without solid foundations

By organizing a campaign boasting of what he has been able to do in terms of progress while the population is starving, young graduates languishing under unemployment due to the fact that staff recruitment is dominated by favoritism and corruption; the prices of products basic have soared while the population is deprived of purchasing power. without palpable legitimacy, he just resorts to the denigration of the opponents whom he excluded from the presidential race to prove to the international community that he is the only one capable of leading the country while everyone knows the shenanigans behind this apparent democracy of urns. Whoever lives will see.