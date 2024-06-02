The Struggle for Democracy and Family Rights in Rwanda: Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza’s Journey

On June 1, 2024, Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza shared her personal narrative and political journey in an opinion piece published on Al Jazeera. Her story sheds light on the disparities between Rwanda’s progressive policies on women’s rights and family protections, and the harsh realities faced by political dissidents like herself.

Rwanda is globally recognized for its commitment to advancing women’s rights and protecting families, as enshrined in its Constitution. This commitment is institutionalized through the Ministry of Gender and Family, particularly the Directorate General of Family Promotion and Child Protection. This body is responsible for creating policies to eradicate gender-based violence and protect women and children. However, for critics of the government, such as Ingabire, these protections often remain inaccessible.

Thirty years ago, during the Rwandan genocide, Ingabire was a student in the Netherlands. Witnessing the turmoil in her homeland, she founded the United Democratic Forces of Rwanda (FDU-Inkingi) to foster political change. In January 2010, she returned to Rwanda to register her party and run for president against incumbent Paul Kagame. Her return marked the beginning of a long separation from her family and a series of systemic rights violations.

In March 2010, Ingabire was prevented from leaving Rwanda to celebrate her son’s birthday, followed by another travel denial in April for his first communion. These restrictions were part of a broader pattern of persecution. By the end of 2010, she was arrested on charges of conspiring against the government and genocide denial, accusations she claims were politically motivated due to her presidential aspirations.

In 2012, the Rwanda Supreme Court sentenced Ingabire to 15 years in prison after a trial she describes as unjust. During her incarceration, she faced extended periods of solitary confinement and limited family visits, starkly contrasting with Rwanda’s public commitment to family protection.

Ingabire’s struggle continued as she took her case to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) in 2014. In 2017, the court ruled in her favor, acknowledging the violation of her rights and ordering compensation. Despite this ruling, Rwanda did not comply, and Ingabire remained imprisoned until a conditional presidential pardon in 2018.

Post-release, Ingabire faced a smear campaign by high-ranking Rwandan officials, accusing her of promoting genocidal ideologies. These accusations endangered her safety and that of her supporters, many of whom faced severe repercussions for advocating democracy.

Despite her presidential pardon allowing conditional travel, Ingabire’s repeated requests to visit her family in the Netherlands have been ignored. She has missed numerous family milestones, including her children’s weddings and grandchildren’s births. In 2023, she appealed to President Kagame on humanitarian grounds to visit her ailing husband, but received no response.

Ingabire’s ongoing battle for her civil rights includes a case filed with the East African Court of Justice, seeking to secure her participation in the July 2024 presidential election and challenge her separation from her family. Her legal fight symbolizes a broader struggle for the rights of all who have been oppressed for their political beliefs in Rwanda.

Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, chair of the yet-to-be-registered political party Development and Liberty for All (DALFA-Umurinzi), continues her advocacy for the rule of law and sustainable development in Rwanda. Her story highlights the profound personal sacrifices made in the pursuit of democracy and human rights.