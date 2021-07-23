4 Ways to Stay Entertained When Travelling on a Train

Long train journeys today are no longer as uncomfortable or as boring as they used to be, with most train companies providing customer Wi-Fi, on-board drinks and snacks to purchase and all the amenities you need such as restrooms. However, there is only so much scrolling on social media that you can do to keep yourself entertained on a train before you might start feeling bored and restless. If you have a train journey of a few hours coming up soon, here are some ideal ways to keep yourself entertained throughout.

Play Games

With tons of online games to choose from, this can be one of the best activities to consider when you want to keep yourself entertained on a train journey. You can play games on a smartphone or tablet device or even on your laptop. If your train has Wi-Fi, connecting to online games is easier than ever, or you can download games beforehand so that you don’t need to worry about any connectivity issues. Spincasino.com offers a range of slots and other popular casino games that are perfect for passing the time on long train journeys.

Watch Movies

Turning the train into your own personal cinema can be a great way to pass the time. And thanks to video streaming apps like Netflix that allow you to access all your favourite titles wherever you are, it’s easier than ever. Just make sure that you bring some earphones or headphones with you so that you can hear the movie clearly if there’s a lot of noise on the train and to ensure that nobody else is disturbed. Netflix allows you to download movies and TV shows to your device, making this an ideal option if you’re not going to be connected to the train Wi-Fi.

Read eBooks

If you like reading on long journeys, e-reader devices like the Amazon Kindle have made it possible to access all the books that you want to read without carrying paperbacks or hardbacks around with you. With an e-reader, you can download all the books you want to your device and have them right there to access either offline or online. If you don’t want to get an e-reader, most smartphones today can be used together with an e-reader app like the Kindle or iBooks apps to get all the books you want right there on your phone.

Get Creative

If you enjoy drawing or painting, digital art could be a fun way to pass the time on a train. All you need is a tablet or a large smartphone with an app that you can use to get creative. You can find sketchbook apps that you can use to create your own digital artwork or apps that come with pre-designed pictures that you can colour in. It’s a good idea to get a digital pencil to make it easier and get the most from the experience.

Wherever you’re travelling to, there are lots of great ideas for passing the time and keeping yourself entertained on a train.