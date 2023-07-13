7 Important Questions to Ask a Pedestrian Accident Lawyer

As a pedestrian, if you have been injured by a vehicle, you can claim compensation for your medical expenses, pain and suffering, lost income, and other losses. Anyhow, to get the best compensation, you will surely need the legal support and guidance of an experienced pedestrian accident lawyer.

Pedestrian accident lawyers are personal injury attorneys who specialize in dealing with pedestrian accidents. It is important to look for an experienced pedestrian accident attorney to handle your case. These attorneys usually function on the basis of contingency fees, which means that they won’t charge their clients anything until they win the case. So, you don’t have to worry about your financial situation.

While hiring a pedestrian accident attorney, you must know what questions to ask them. So read this article completely.

How many years of experience do you have in handling pedestrian accident cases?

Being a pedestrian victim, you need an attorney who has handled many pedestrian accident cases similar to yours and is also well-versed in the laws and regulations that apply to pedestrian accidents. An attorney who has good knowledge and experience with pedestrian accidents will be able to estimate your case, collect evidence, negotiate with insurance firms, and move your case to trial when required.

So, you should ask the attorney how many years of experience they have, how they handled previous pedestrian accident cases, how many they have properly settled or won, and what type of outcome they have achieved for their previous clients.

By asking this question, you can identify whether the attorney will be the right choice for your case or not.

May I know how you would communicate with your clients?

It is important to know the ways in which pedestrian accident attorneys interact with their clients. Therefore, you should need an attorney who will keep you advised and committed throughout the case. You should be cautious while hiring an attorney because your attorney should listen to all of your concerns, respond to your queries regarding your accident, and explain your legal options honestly and clearly.

What is your rate of success?

Along with experience, it is also necessary to inquire about the success rate of an attorney. You should choose an attorney with the highest success rate in achieving favorable client results. A success rate is the percentage of cases the attorney has resolved or won in favor of their clients.

You must ask the attorney what their success rate is for pedestrian accident cases. You can also request references from previous clients or other attorneys who can affirm their skills and reputation.

4. How much will you charge me to deal with my case?

Generally, pedestrian accident attorneys work on a contingency fee basis, which means that they will get paid only when they settle or win your case. However, several attorneys may charge different percentages of the recovery as their fee.

You must ask the attorney how much they take as a contingency fee, and it is also necessary to ask if there are any other extra expenses or charges that you will need to pay later. Before proceeding, you should also request a written fee agreement that describes the terms and conditions of their representation.

How much time will it take to resolve my case?

The duration of a pedestrian accident claim is based on several aspects, such as the extent of your injuries, the intricacy of the liability problems, the collaboration of the insurance firms, and the court’s availability. A few cases may be resolved quickly, whereas others may take a few years.

It is important to ask the attorney how long they estimate it will take to resolve your case, depending on their knowledge and experience with similar pedestrian accident cases. You need to check what factors could impact the timeline of your case and how they will deal with any complications and uncertainties.

How will you deal with my pedestrian accident case?

You should need an attorney who can handle your case with dedication, professionalism, and compassion. It is essential to know that your attorney will work with you as a team and respect your goals and wishes.

In detail, you must ask the attorney how they will deal your case from beginning to end. You must also ask whoever else will be working on your pedestrian accident case, such as experts, investigators, or paralegals. You must also ask how you need to support them with your case, such as by giving records, evidence, documents, and witnesses.

7. What are the possibilities of settling or winning my case?

You should keep one thing in mind: no attorney can give you assurance of your case’s outcome, but they can provide you with a genuine assessment of your possibilities of winning or settling based on the evidence and facts of your case. Suppose you choose a good pedestrian accident attorney who will clearly explain the advantages and drawbacks of your case, the complications involved, and the benefits of agreeing to a settlement offer or going to trial.

Final Thoughts

Hiring a pedestrian accident attorney is one of the most crucial decisions you will ever make because it will have a huge impact on your case and your future. We hope that by asking all seven of the above questions to a pedestrian accident attorney, you can find the right one who will work for your legal rights and the case outcome honestly.