Africa-Rwanda: Zambia, a lesson of democracy for KAGAME!

By Erasme Rugemintwaza

Zambia was jubilant today on August 18, 2021. The reason is none other than this peaceful alchemy of peacefully handing over of power: Democracy!

At midday, Edgar Lungu, who has ruled Zambia for only six years, acknowledged the results of the Electoral Commission which consecrated Hakainda Hichilema, winner of the presidential elections. Edgar Lungu congratulated Hakainda Hichilema on his victory, saying: “Following the final results published by the Election Commission, I announce that I am complying with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the President-elect, His Excellency Haikande Hichilema, for becoming the 7th Republican President of Zambia ”.

If Rwanda is a republican state, we should help President Paul KAGAME, who does not understand what democracy is, and grant him an internship in Zambia, to see the immense joy of a democratic people. In fact here is what Paul KAGAME said, three days before this Zambian example, which must make Africa very proud. This is, this August 13, 2021, in the British newspaper, The Telegraph; an interval of only three days that seems to be three centuries!

“I don’t need to convince Obama, or Trump, or anyone in Europe that I’m a Democrat. No, I don’t need that, because it doesn’t mean anything to me. It does not mean anything. Seek to convince them that I will be able to lead my life like theirs? No ! First of all, who told them that I dream of living like them? I don’t want to live like the Americans, the British, the French. It’s their business. Where they live is their life. I want to live like a Rwandan, an African. I don’t want to become something else, ”said Paul Kagame.

Here is the catch! A word to the wise is enough!