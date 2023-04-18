African fintech ImaliPay scales up globally with Centropy PR

Tuesday 18th April 2023: ImaliPay, a leading fintech-as-a-service provider, has selected Centropy PR to manage its global communications following a competitive pitch process. The news comes following ImaliPay’s successful $3M funding round to offer financial services to under-served gig workers across Africa.

It was launched in late 2020 by Tatenda Furusa and Oluwasanmi Akinmusire after Furusa noticed the challenges ride-hailing drivers faced when accessing working capital or emergencies like running out of fuel in Nairobi. Akinmusire recently addressed the UK Parliament, discussing the how the digital skills crisis is affecting workers around the globe.

ImaliPay is a fast growing “Fintech-as-a-Service” start-up deploying API infrastructure to power embedded financial products and services that promote the operational efficiency of online businesses and drive revenue growth. It offers four main products; automated reconciliation, BNPL engine, payments and ledgers-as-a-service, along with additional value added services. ImaliPay boasts a diverse clientele, including FleetSimplify, KeraPay, and sell their products with ease and confidence.

Centropy will lead ImaliPay’s global communications programme, managing thought leadership, media relations, public affairs and content creation as part of an integrated communications brief.

Tatenda Furusa, Co-founder at ImaliPay said, “Our business is growing, and we needed the right PR partner to help elevate our brand in Africa and to the wider global fintech community. The Centropy team gave a fantastic presentation, bringing expertise, insight, and creativity to our brief and we are delighted to be working with them.”

Steven George-Hilley, founder, Centropy PR said: “ImaliPay is a truly innovative company with a clear vision, and we’re thrilled to be selected by such an ambitious brand.”

About Centropy PR

Founded in 2017, Centropy PR is a leading B2B tech and fintech PR agencies working with start ups and global brands. https://centropypr.com/