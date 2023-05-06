BBC World Service launches Emergency Radio Service for Sudan

The BBC World Service has today (2 May) launched an emergency pop-up radio service on BBC News Arabic for Sudan to provide vital access to news and information for those in the country.

Broadcast twice daily, and complementing our enhanced digital content, the service will feature eye witness accounts, news on diplomatic efforts and serve to counter disinformation in the country. Listeners will also hear information on how to access essential supplies and services as well as analysis from voices inside and outside Sudan.

The programme, which will be broadcast live in London with input from teams in Amman and Cairo, will air on short wave in Sudan and be available on radio, online and across social media.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, says: “The World Service provides an essential lifeline to many around the world where access to accurate news and information is scarce. The enhanced emergency service for Sudan will be crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country.”

Liliane Landor, Director, World Service, says: “The situation in Sudan has escalated quickly with its citizens seeking clear, independent information and advice at a time of critical need. BBC Arabic’s Emergency Radio Service for Sudan will bring vital live updates of the situation on the ground and inform listeners of life-saving resources.”

The programme will broadcast twice daily for three months at 07:00 GMT (08:00 BST, 09:00 local time) on 21,510 kHz and 15:00 GMT (16:00 BST, 17:00 local time) on 15,310kHz. The first programme will be available on Tuesday 2 May at 15:00 GMT.

The BBC World Service has a history of responding to emergency situations globally. Most recently, in February 2022, the BBC News Ukraine service began extended TV bulletins following the invasion of the country.