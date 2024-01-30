Bboxx Headquarters Relocation to Rwanda: A Milestone in African Development Amid Controversial UK Asylum Policy

Kigali, January 30, 2024 – In a strategic decision underlining its commitment to Africa, Bboxx, a pioneering data-driven super platform, has announced the relocation of its headquarters from London to Kigali. This move, made public at the UK-Rwanda Business Forum, reiterates Bboxx’s Africa-focused approach.

The transition to Kigali is part of Bboxx’s broader strategy to deeply embed itself in Africa and significantly contribute to the continent’s development. The company plans to invest USD$100 million in Rwanda over the next five years and train nearly 500 Rwandans, showcasing its commitment to local talent and the economy. This development aligns with Bboxx’s ambitious target of impacting 36 million people by 2028, buoyed by a USD$100 million partnership with Kuwait’s EnerTech, established in December 2023.

Founded in 2010 by Imperial College alumni, Bboxx has been instrumental in addressing energy poverty in Africa. Starting in Rwanda, it has since expanded to 11 African countries, diversifying from solar energy solutions to include various essential services. Rwanda’s transformation into a tech and innovation hub, coupled with business-friendly policies, makes it an ideal location for Bboxx. The company’s shift to Kigali is a strategic move to be at the forefront of Africa’s evolving energy and technology sectors.

Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, commented on the move, highlighting Rwanda’s conducive business environment and commitment to attracting smart, sustainable investments. This relocation of Bboxx’s headquarters exemplifies Rwanda’s status as a hub for innovation and technology.

Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and Co-Founder of Bboxx, emphasized the significance of being located at the heart of the continent, reaffirming their mission to revolutionize access to essential services in Africa.

This move also strengthens UK-Rwanda relations, with Omar Daair, High Commissioner to Rwanda, recognizing it as a reflection of the UK’s support for African innovation and sustainable development. Bboxx’s relocation is a testament to its strong partnerships with African governments, especially Rwanda, and its vision for a sustainable African future.

