Brief assessment of “ndi umunyarwanda” policies

Introduction

The 1994 Genocide against Tutsi where over 1 million tutsi were killed in 100 days destroyed Rwandan identity and cultivated hatred among people that needed more efforts to rebuild the torn apart society. ‘Ndi Umunyarwanda’ was initiated in 2013 with a goal to build the national identity and to strengthen solidarity of Rwandan people, uphold their moral and spiritual values by first making them understand their rights as Rwandans. The present article assess the impact of this policy on the aimed effective reconciliation in Rwanda.

Percentages manufactured

The numbers of reconciliation impact are regularly published by the national commission of unity and reconciliation whereby they are estimated at nearly 95%,but when we consider conflicts ethnic based which are unofficial but which can anytime burst; a wise analyst may realize that there is far between what is stated and what really occur on the field. As illustration, before many primary courts of Rwanda, mixed couples are divorcing pretending some reasons but the close relatives know that it is matter of ethnic often triggered by the parents of the wife.

Ibuka, CNLG exacerbate ethnic hatred

during commemoration of genocide, speeches held by the executive secretary of CNLG are often extremist where Hutus are humiliated globally incriminated so that they create a fear climate during the 100 days and there are simulated crimes against survivors to strengthen that terror whereby Hutus are obliged to retreat keeping silent or trying to grant some gifts to survivors to calm down them.

Injustice

lastly there were created to funds one is FARG for survivors of genocide which inter alia guaranties scholarships for Tutsi children born in or before 1994.the other fund was from Minaloc for other poor children but the latter stopped probably for reason of the ethnic origin of beneficiaries who were generally Hutus.