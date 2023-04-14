Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

Johannesburg, 14 April 2023- World Wide Scholarships, a global organization committed to promoting international education and cultural exchange, is proud to announce its all-year-round scholarship program for international students who want to study abroad. The program aims to provide financial assistance, guidance, and mentorship to deserving students who wish to pursue their academic and sportsmanship dreams in a foreign country.

Studying abroad is a life-changing experience that can broaden students’ perspectives, enhance their academic and personal growth, and provide them with a competitive advantage in the global job market. However, financial constraints can be a significant barrier for many students, particularly those from developing countries. World Wide Scholarships recognizes this challenge and is committed to supporting talented qualified students from all backgrounds.

The scholarship program covers various fields of study, including but not limited to sports, business, social sciences, and arts. It is open to students from around the world who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership potential, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities whilst pursuing their passion in sports such as track, tennis, soccer, and field hockey just to name a few.

World Wide Scholarships works closely with its partner institutions to ensure that its scholars have the necessary support to thrive academically and personally in their new environment. The organization has also held partnerships with elite international agencies such as AC Milan, Manchester United Football Club soccer schools, Nike, and Penn State. World Wide Scholarships also provides mentorship and networking opportunities to its scholars, helping them build connections and succeed in their chosen fields.

“Education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or socio-economic background,” said Munya Maraire, the founder of World Wide Scholarships. “Through our scholarship program, we hope to create a world where education is a tool for building bridges across borders and fostering cross-cultural understanding and global citizenship.”

Applications for the World Wide Scholarships program are open all year round. Interested students can visit the organization’s website for more information and to register.

About World Wide Scholarships

World Wide Scholarships is a multifaceted global sport, art, and academic organization. Impacting lives, communities, and nations. We are the largest university placement agency in the African region, and we are here to empower talent by linking scholars to international colleges and universities that match their god given talents and abilities. At World Wide Scholarships we believe that each scholar is unique, our assessment process is vigorous, and using these assessment methods we have managed to link over 1000+ students with educational opportunities that have changed their lives for the better and led them to a pathway of achieving greatness.

